5 WWE Superstars who could interfere during Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions will be airing tomorrow on Netflix and Peacock, depending on your region. The big event is set to take place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it will feature some major matches.

Six big-time matches have been booked. This includes a Street Fight, the King of the Ring finals, the Queen of the Ring finals, and a world title main event. Additionally, Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn will clash.

Perhaps the most interesting match of the night will be for the United States Championship. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu will go one-on-one, but fans know that isn't typically the case in a Solo bout. Instead, there will inevitably be interference.

This article will take a look at five superstars who could end up interfering in the big title match. This includes a monster who is yet to debut, a tag team that has been away due to injury, and more.

Below are five WWE Superstars who could interfere during Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

#5. Jimmy Uso could help Jacob Fatu retain his title

Jimmy Uso is one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in WWE history. He and his brother Jey, collectively known as The Usos, dominated the tag team scene. He has since attempted to go solo and replicate Jey's success.

The real-life Bloodline member interfering in the WWE United States Championship match at Night of Champions feels likely. He has had issues with Solo Sikoa for a while now, and that could continue tomorrow.

Jacob Fatu seemingly doesn't want Jimmy to be by his side. Still, that doesn't mean Uso won't have his back. Jimmy knows the threat Solo and The New Bloodline can pose. If he can aid Jacob, even if Fatu doesn't like it, Jimmy likely will do exactly that.

#4. JC Mateo could help Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions

JC Mateo is a veteran in pro wrestling. He's competed in various promotions, including Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and All Elite Wrestling, but his home for years was New Japan Pro Wrestling. JC joined WWE earlier this year.

The powerful star and Jacob Fatu have been at odds since JC debuted in WWE. It was clear that they were going to fight sooner or later, but Solo getting betrayed by Fatu was enough to set up The Samoan Werewolf vs. the former New Japan star.

If anyone will aid Solo Sikoa in the bout, JC Mateo is the most obvious option. He could hit a big slam or suplex out of nowhere and leave Jacob scrambling, only for The Samoan Werewolf to eat a Samoan Spike. That'd be lights out for Fatu.

#3. Tama Tonga & #2. Tonga Loa, the former Tag Team Champions could help Sikoa

Tama Tonga was the right-hand man in Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline. He joined WWE last year and immediately targeted heavy hitters like Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. His aggressive style and unique charisma always cause Tama to stand out.

Tonga Loa debuted in WWE shortly after. Just like Tama, he held tag team gold and was part of The Bullet Club and Guerrillas of Destiny in Japan. Now, he is known as "The Infamous" one of The New Bloodline.

Both stars have been absent due to injury. Supposing that they're healthy enough to return, they could aid JC Mateo in taking out Jacob Fatu for their fearless leader at Night of Champions. The New Bloodline being four members again would be bad news for Fatu.

#1. Hikuleo could finally debut

Hikuleo is one of WWE's biggest stars in terms of stature, but few fans know he signed with the company. He is the brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa and the son of Haku, which means he is part of a major wrestling family. This also gives him ties to The Bloodline, albeit not with a blood relation to the Anoa'i family.

The towering big man is yet to officially debut on WWE RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. With that being said, he did recently compete during a Main Event taping in a match with Kit Wilson.

The big man could be Solo Sikoa's backup and a big surprise. If anybody can stop Jacob Fatu, it might be a monster the size of Hikuleo. If his brothers are there too, they may prove to be truly unstoppable together.

