WWE announced on last week's SmackDown that Kurt Angle would appear on the December 9 episode of the show for his birthday celebration. Angle, who is all set to celebrate his 54th birthday on Friday, will likely have a good time on the brand he made famous.

The Olympic gold medalist last competed in WWE against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. He lost his final match to put Corbin over in style.

While Kurt Angle has hung up his wrestling boots, he is still open to the idea of competing in one final match. During his interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Angle talked about possibly competing with younger wrestlers in a tag team match.

"If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed," Angle said.

Kurt Angle's appearance could lead to a tag team match between him and a pair of heels. He could also be interrupted during his birthday celebrations, leading to a one-off spot during the show.

Take a look at the five WWE Superstars who could interrupt Kurt Angle during the December 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

#5. Dominik Mysterio with The Judgment Day

Judgment Day is among the top heel factions in WWE today. While the faction works on the RAW brand, members of the group have made appearances on NXT and SmackDown in recent months.

Dominik Mysterio has been gaining a lot of heat from fans since turning heel and joining the stable. He has already beaten down his legendary father a few times and fought against Hall of Famer Edge.

On this week's SmackDown, Dominik could appear on the blue brand when Kurt Angle is making his birthday speech. He could humiliate Angle and claim that he would beat down the Hall of Famer just like he took out Edge and Rey.

It would be an excellent way to draw more heat toward Dominik, who is building himself up as a heel on RAW. Angle could even hit an Angle Slam on the cruiserweight or lock him in an Ankle Lock before the rest of Judgment Day comes out to help him escape the ring.

#4. Baron Corbin retired Kurt Angle in 2019

As mentioned earlier, Kurt Angle competed in his final match against Baron Corbin. The heel was lucky enough to be the final superstar to face the WWE Hall of Famer and put him in retirement.

Corbin is still working as a heel on RAW and is currently aligned with JBL. Both men have some history with the Olympic gold medalist and could come out on the show when Kurt Angle enters the ring for his birthday celebration.

Corbin and JBL could talk down the Hall of Famer, with the former reminding him that he was the one to retire him. The to-and-fro could lead to Angle hitting Corbin with a few shots and locking him in the Angle Lock before sending him running.

The creative team will be looking for something different to do for Angle's appearance, and Corbin could take the fall to put the Hall of Famer over in the segment.

#3. Jinder Mahal could feature on WWE's show in India

WWE could have plans for Jinder Mahal in India.

Jinder Mahal hasn't been a regular on WWE SmackDown for some time now. He has been wrestling as an enhancement talent for a few years now and hasn't done anything of notice.

WWE is planning to host a big event in India soon, which could prompt the company to give Mahal a big match. His rivalry against a top name could begin as early as Friday when Kurt Angle takes to the ring for his birthday celebration.

The Modern Day Maharaja could come out to interrupt Angle with some harsh words. This could bring more heat towards the superstar while making him a prominent figure on the show.

An argument between the two men could then lead to a tag team match being booked between Mahal and a partner of his choosing (Shanky) and the team of Kurt Angle and an upcoming superstar.

WWE could look to book some legends for matches for the show in India, and Angle could become the first addition to the list.

#2. GUNTHER could hit Kurt Angle with a big chop

Kurt Angle has spoken about the possibility of returning to the ring for a match. He could be looking to compete in a tag team match if given a chance by the creative team.

Gunther is another top heel who has taken the SmackDown brand by storm. He is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet soon.

WWE could book a big tag team match between the two sides before The One and Only faces The Ring General. On this week's SmackDown, Gunther could come out with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to talk down to Kurt Angle before preparing to attack him.

Ricochet could make the save and team up with the Hall of Famer at a later date for a tag team match against Kaiser and Vinci. It would be a great way to bring Angle back to the ring and have him perform with one of the fan-favorite babyfaces on the SmackDown brand.

#1. Sami Zayn has been WWE's top mic worker

Sami Zayn has been phenomenal on the mic in WWE.

Sami Zayn has emerged as one of the best mic workers in all of WWE. He has elevated The Bloodline and made it a must-watch faction in the wrestling industry.

Zayn considers himself to be a locker room leader, and that could bring him out during Kurt Angle's celebration. The Honorary Uce could argue with Angle, with the two men exchanging some insults.

Angle is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry, and it would make sense for the biggest heel to come out and interrupt him. Sami Zayn has done a phenomenal job on the mic throughout the year, and he would be the perfect candidate to come out and interrupt Kurt Angle.

Fans could even see Kevin Owens come out to shut up Zayn and hit him with a Stunner before celebrating with Kurt Angle in the ring. Owens has worked with a few legends in the past, and fans will enjoy seeing him take out Zayn before celebrating with The Wrestling Machine.

