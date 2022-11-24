5 WWE Superstars that could invade Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Survivor Series WarGames airs live this Saturday night from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The premium live event will feature two WarGames matches.

In previous years, the Survivor Series event was based around brand warfare, with RAW and SmackDown battling each other in traditional 5 vs. 5 matches. Triple H has dropped that in favor of WarGames matches with two factions that hate each other.

Listed below are five superstars that are not scheduled for the WarGames matches but could cause trouble at the premium live event.

#5. Former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules and hasn't explained all that much since. The WWE Universe still has no clue who Uncle Howdy is as he continues to haunt the Eater of Worlds.

LA Knight made the mistake of slapping Bray in the face twice last Friday on SmackDown. The cameras later found Knight beaten down backstage. It hasn't been announced yet, but one would assume that Bray would demolish LA Knight at Survivor Series in a singles match. Wyatt would have plenty of energy in the tank to show up later in the show during the men's WarGames match and cause havoc.

#4. Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix still has not gotten her revenge on Rhea Ripley for what happened at WWE Extreme Rules. Finn Balor battled Edge in an I Quit match.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley interfered and that caused Beth to get into the ring to help her husband. Ripley attacked The Glamazon and set her up for the con-chair-to. She demanded that Edge quit and the Rated-R Superstar obliged.

However, the 26-year-old bashed Beth over the head with a steel chair anyway. The Glamazon could return during the women's WarGames match and finally get her revenge on Ripley. The 41-year-old does not have to be the mystery superstar on Bianca Belair's team to have an impact on the match.

#3. The Rock

The Rock has been rumored to be returning for years, but those rumors are starting to get louder as WrestleMania 39 approaches. WWE's biggest show of 2023 will air from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It feels like the perfect setting for The Rock's return match in WWE and the only opponent that makes sense is Roman Reigns.

The Great One could arrive at the end of the premium live event this Saturday to confront The Bloodline, and more specifically, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Rock has had an interesting history with the Survivor Series event. His heel turn at Survivor Series 1998 is a classic moment and perhaps The Great One will provide another memory for fans this Saturday.

#2. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had a rivalry for the ages in WWE and there has been no confirmation that it is over forever. The Beast came up short at WWE SummerSlam against Roman Reigns but it is only a matter of time before he goes after the Tribal Chief once again.

Brock may drive his tractor down the entrance ramp and break through the cage during the men's WarGames match this Saturday night at Survivor Series. The Head of the Table may think he's put Lesnar in the rearview mirror, but The Beast may remind him that is not the case at Survivor Series.

#1. Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae debuted on the main roster at the end of September on RAW. She showed up as a surprise opponent for Nikki A.S.H. and defeated her with ease. Candice lost to Dakota Kai the following week on RAW, defeated Bayley the following week, and then lost a tag team match to Damage CTRL on October 17th.

The Poison Pixie hasn't been featured on the red brand since mid-October and fans are hoping she shows up for Survivor Series WarGames. LeRae has issues with Damage CTRL and should at the very least interfere in the match if she's not named the final member of Bianca's team.

