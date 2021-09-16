5 WWE Superstars who have had issues with AEW's CM Punk

AEW superstar CM Punk didn't leave WWE on good terms in 2014. He has been vocally critical about his time in WWE, particularly over the past few years. That being said, CM Punk, who was always one to stand up for what he believed in, found himself butting heads with more than one WWE superstar.

While it could be argued that CM Punk wasn't right on every occasion (especially on this list), in a lot of cases, he simply spoke up when others didn't. Though he seems to have found a reinvigorated passion for wrestling with AEW, he still has a controversial reputation behind the scenes.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have had issues with CM Punk.

#5. Triple H - A well-documented rivalry on-and-off screen with CM Punk

Let's start with the most obvious one. CM Punk and Triple H never seemed to get along. It had been widely believed that if CM Punk ever returned to WWE, it would be on Vince McMahon's accord rather than Triple H's.

While this WWE return never happened, CM Punk was vocal about his issues with Triple H on the famous Colt Cabana podcast. But even when they faced off in a heated feud during the "Summer of Punk" in 2011, it seemed quite clear that the two stars truly didn't care for each other.

While the two had taken playful shots at each other, their promos seemed to have gotten legitimately personal in the summer of 2011, especially when CM Punk used the line "This is Phil Brooks talking to Paul Levesque." Plenty of real-life issues seemed to have been brought up in that time.

Plus, CM Punk never seemed to forgive Triple H for beating him at Night of Champions 2011. Punk felt that Triple H didn't need to win, and this loss arguably ruined his momentum at a time when it had never been higher in WWE.

He later revealed on Colt Cabana's podcast that in his final meeting with Vince McMahon and Triple H, he confronted The King Of Kings and aired out a lot of his frustrations.

It's unclear where their relationship stands today, but at least in the past, they were genuine rivals.

