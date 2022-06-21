6 Current/Former WWE Superstars John Cena is good friends with

We often hear backstage stories concerning the influence of John Cena. Many former superstars have come out to say that the 16-time world champion has ruined their careers and made their lives a misery. Others say these bitter rumblings have come from a place of jealousy over Cena's position in the company.

Regardless, when one is at the top of the mountain it’s pretty lonely, but for one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Cena has become close with several WWE talent over the years. Some of these names may shock you, while others will make sense when you learn about their story.

Here are six WWE Superstars John Cena is good friends with.

#6 Seth Rollins

This one may come as a shocking surprise, given that Seth Rollins legitimately broke John Cena's nose during their famous 2015 rivalry. However, the two future Hall of Famers are good friends behind the scenes, with Cena even inviting Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch to the premiere of Dolittle. Big Match John putting over Becky Lynch during the initial stages of latter's "The Man" gimmick is also indicative of the friendship that Cena shares with the couple behind the scenes.

#5 Sheamus

Not only did Cena offer to put over the Irishman in the latter's first-ever WWE Championship match, the 16-time world champion also befriended Sheamus backstage. Cena personally took it upon himself to help The Celtic Warrior adapt to living in the United States.

On the road, they regularly dined together and went out together. In between live events, the duo has been seen working out together as Cena has helped guide Sheamus’ workout plans to match the demands of the WWE.

As noted before, Cena put over Sheamus to give the Irishman his first-ever WWE Championship run. During their initial feud, it was clear that Cena had taken the former champion under his wing, as no WWE Superstar in history has looked so strong against Cena in such a short period. Their friendship makes sense when you consider the two are only a few years apart in age too.

#4 Samoa Joe

Before John Cena was a megastar, he was an average joe with a dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Back in Ultimate Pro Wrestling, John Cena and Samoa Joe were in the same wrestling class, and they instantly hit it off, so much so that Cena would often go to Joe’s house after training and dine with his family.

John Cena himself admitted that Samoa Joe contributed to the creation of the "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick. In their spare time, the two would often battle rap, leading to Cena wanting to turn it into a character. The two would freestyle rap while Joe’s mum was in the kitchen cooking their dinner.

#3 Cesaro

The two-time Royal Rumble winner has always been a vocal supporter of Cesaro over the years. The general consensus is that Cena is in awe of the Swiss Superman’s superhuman strength and the two regularly work out together. The Bible says 'iron sharpens iron' and when two strong alpha males come together, they often improve each other in ways they never thought possible.

Not only do they live together in the gym, Cesaro was seen supporting Cena in the operation room a few years ago, showing their friendship goes beyond the gym. John Cena has never shied away from his belief that Cesaro should be receiving more main event opportunities.

The Cenation Leader has often verbally put Cesaro over in front of sold-out crowds, and also praised him online in front of his millions of social media followers. It’s clear there’s a mutual respect between the two and that that respect has blossomed into a great friendship.

#2 Chris Jericho

"The Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla" is a very well-liked superstar among his peers and he seems to have hit it off well with John Cena. You only have to look at their live podcast special on the WWE Network to get an understanding of how strong their friendship truly is.

The two have several stories of them getting drunk together after shows and causing ample amounts of mayhem on the streets. Jericho notably even said that a drunk Cena once helped counsel a married couple on the verge of divorce.

Perhaps their fondness for each other comes from Y2J cleanly putting Cena over in his first year on the main roster. The Attitude Era star helped mould Cena’s career, allowing Vince McMahon to see his true potential. Their friendship backstage often translated into classic matches as their in-ring chemistry shone through.

#1 John Cena's arch rival Randy Orton

John Cena himself has described Randy Orton as his best friend from day one. The two started together in Ohio Valley Wrestling, where they learned the basics of the industry, often helping each other in certain aspects. The class was filled with talents like Brock Lesnar, Dave Batista and Shelton Benjamin, but Orton and Cena were the ones to develop a bond.

The two have mirrored each other in their career progression, starting off in OVW and becoming champions at a young age to lead WWE into the future. They’ve possibly transformed into the Austin and Rock of this era.

The two have been inseparable in their decade-plus careers. Their countless main event matches against each other have been tedious for the public but not for either of them as they’re such good friends.

