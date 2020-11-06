5 WWE Superstars who could join Kevin Owens and Jey Uso on Team SmackDown 

Survivor Series is now right around the corner and whilst Monday Night RAW has already announced their women's team to compete against SmackDown and their men's team is almost complete, it appears that the Blue brand are slowly putting their teams together.

At present, Bianca Belair is the only woman on team SmackDown with Survivor Series just over two weeks away. Over on the men's side, Kevin Owens and Jey Uso are the only men who have qualified to represent their brand, but there are still three episodes of SmackDown ahead of WWE's penultimate pay-per-view of the year.

The 2020 WWE Draft allowed SmackDown to strengthen their ranks which means that they have many options for the vacant three slots.

#5 WWE's Aleister Black

Aleister Black was one of the stars who was brought over to SmackDown as part of the recent WWE Draft but he is yet to make any kind of an impact on the Blue brand. The former NXT Champion has proved his worth numerous times in the past and would definitely be someone that could help on Team SmackDown.

Black has striking ability like no other Superstar and could easily get past any qualifier that WWE puts in his way. It will be interesting to see if the company allows Black to make his SmackDown debut this week as part of a qualifying match or hold off on his addition to the team until a later date.

During his time on RAW, Black worked closely with Paul Heyman and has improved greatly on the mic, whilst he already had a fantastic in-ring character. It would be a huge mistake for WWE and SmackDown to overlook one of their hottest prospects when Monday Night RAW has recently added Braun Strowman to their team.