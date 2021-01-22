5 WWE Superstars who could join RETRIBUTION and save them

Since their WWE debut in August on RAW, RETRIBUTION has been at the receiving end of harsh criticism. From their actions to attire to their ring names, virtually everything about the group was met with skepticism by fans, experts, and industry veterans alike.

The identity of the stable's members was revealed on the 21st September episode of WWE RAW. Though it boasted of talented performers from NXT like Dominik Dijakovic, Mia Yim, Shane Thorne, and more, their work as part of the stable was deemed underwhelming.

Things turned slightly better for them when Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of the stable. The group found a sense of stability and direction during their feud with The Hurt Business. Since then, the stable is embroiled in a long-winded feud with Ricochet, whom they have repeatedly tried to recruit. In recent weeks, the faction has been feuding with The New Day.

However, the stable still hasn't created the kind of impact the WWE was hoping they would. A few more big-name recruits can help the group legitimize themselves and find their way into the main event scene.

Here in this slideshow, we will look at five such Superstars who can help RETRIBUTION from getting lost in the shuffle. Do share your favorite picks in the comments section below.

#5 Aleister Black (WWE SmackDown)

Aleister Black

Last seen on WWE programming back in October 2020, Aleister Black seems to have fallen out of favor since being drafted to SmackDown. One of the most talented and unique performers currently in WWE, the former NXT Champion has been grossly underutilized on the main roster. Since his wife Zelina Vega was released from WWE, things seem to have gotten worse for him. His request to be sent back to NXT was also denied.

@RETRIBUTIONMACE I personally think Aleister Black should join #RETRIBUTION. He has been so misused and practically forgotten. What do you think about this? #RETRIBUTIONISTHEMOSTPOWERFULTEAMEVER — Doom Superfan (@Symbiotesrulez) January 2, 2021

However, if WWE has any plans to bring him back to TV, he could join RETRIBUTION, as his sensibilities as a character sits well with that of the stable. While the group relishes in causing destruction, they could be ably helped by Black's ability to play mind games with his opponents.

Yes, The Dutch Destroyer is currently on SmackDown, while RETRIBUTION is active on RAW. The group can still be expanded with members from the Blue brand, led by Black. It would allow the group to expand their grip in WWE while also giving other Superstars something of note to do.