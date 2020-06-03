5 WWE Superstars who are on long-term contracts

Lana and The Undertaker

WWE is hands-down the biggest wrestling company in the world and has turned into a global media giant over the past few decades. The promotion boasts a state of the art facility where young guns can hone their craft and prepare themselves for what's ahead. WWE is steadily expanding its business to various countries with shows like NXT UK.

It's not surprising that a company of the stature of WWE would hire a long string of talents from the USA as well as all across the world. These wrestlers sign contracts that can last for years. The bigger the Superstar, the higher the chances that they would be secured by WWE in a multi-year contract. In this slideshow, we will be taking a look at 5 WWE Superstars you possibly didn't know are on long-term contracts with WWE.

#5 Lana

Lana returned to WWE RAW on the premiere episode of the show last year, after a short hiatus. She immediately joined forces with Bobby Lashley and got into a rivalry with her husband, Rusev. The storyline continued for months on end, with Rusev doing his best to get back at the duo, but ultimately failing to do so.

In the midst of this angle, it was reported that Lana had signed a multi-year contract with WWE. The contract is a 5-year extension that will run till 2024. It will allow Lana to take time off to focus on outside projects. Rusev, on the other hand, didn't renew his WWE deal. He was among the wrestlers who were released by WWE a while ago, in what was a measure to cut costs amidst the coronavirus crisis. Lana is currently involved in an angle with her on-screen husband Lashley, and WWE veteran MVP, on WWE RAW.