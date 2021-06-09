5 WWE Superstars you may not know were IMPACT World Champions

More so than ever, we're seeing wrestlers who have found a ton of success in one of the big wrestling promotions like WWE moving to another big wrestling promotion. Stars from WWE, IMPACT, Ring Of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW often move from one company to the next.

With that in mind, it can be hard to keep track of who was doing what before they joined the company they're currently working for, and more importantly, whether or not a current star for one company was a world champion previously for another.

WWE is a perfect example of this as it has many people on its roster that were champions elsewhere that people may not have known or realized, particularly if that person isn't being booked in the main event.

Today we're going to look specifically at five WWE Superstars who you might not have known were once TNA/IMPACT World Champions

#5 WWE and IMPACT star R-Truth/Ron Killings

R-Truth is one of the oldest superstars in WWE and most recently he's been spending his time in WWE making everyone laugh with a comedy act, or desperately trying to keep hold of the WWE 24/7 Championship for the 52nd time.

It seems like a long time ago that R-Truth performed as a serious character who was trying to win title belts and prove he's the best, not that we'd want that at the moment of course.

But the point is, it can be easy to look at R-Truth saying silly things, making people laugh and chasing the green and yellow title around and forget that he was once a World Champion.

R-Truth spent a lot of time in TNA as Ron Killings and on August 7th 2002 he won the TNA World Championship (which was the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at the time). R-Truth was the first African-American man to win the NWA title, and TNA's first-ever African-American champion.

R-Truth held the title for over a hundred days before losing it. But he'd go on to become a two-time world champion for TNA before leaving the company in 2007 and joining WWE in 2008.

R-Truth is now WWE's most decorated wrestler ever, with a record-breaking 57 recognized title runs in the company and 67 title reigns overall, including those outside of WWE.

