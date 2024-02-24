5 WWE Superstars you didn't know were undefeated in the Elimination Chamber match 

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is all set to emanate live from Perth, Australia in a few hours. Over the years, the unforgiving steel structure has been a lucky bout for certain superstars.

Tonight's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will feature two high-stakes namesake matches with WrestleMania 40 implications. However, only one man and one woman will come out of the matches with a guaranteed title shot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In a match where a wrestler has to outlast five other opponents striving for the same prize, the odds are rarely in one's favor. Despite that, the iconic match's history has shown that numerous WWE Superstars have never tasted defeat inside the Chamber.

That said, before tonight's highly-anticipated event, it's time to take a look at five WWE wrestlers with a perfect win-loss record in the Chamber match.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Despite being one of the main superstars during the initial years of the Ruthless Aggression Era, Brock Lesnar didn't get to compete inside the Elimination Chamber for many years.

Even after his return in 2012, he steered clear of the match in question. That remained the case until WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. That event finally gave fans a chance to see The Beast Incarnate locked inside the steel structure with five other superstars.

To no one's surprise, Lesnar ended up dominating the match and emerging victorious. That was his first and last outing inside the Chamber, and he won his last WWE Championship in that bout.

Given the ongoing controversies surrounding him, it seems unlikely that the 10-time world champion would ever step inside the ring again, let alone the gimmick match in question.

#4 Bianca Belair

Elimination Chamber 2022 didn't only feature one wrestler making a successful Chamber debut. The same was the case on the women's side too.

Unlike the men's match, the women's Elimination Chamber wasn't for any title. It was for a chance to challenge then-RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, at WrestleMania 38. Bianca Belair was one of the participants, and her challengers included the likes of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

The EST of WWE didn't let the tough competition deter her resolve. Belair kept fighting until she was the last woman standing, punching her ticket to The Show of Shows.

As of now, Belair has a 1-0 record in the Elimination Chamber match. However, in a few hours, she'll be stepping into the ruthless match for the second time in her career. It will be interesting to see if she goes 2-0 or gets her perfect record spoiled.

#3 Xavier Woods

WWE often receives criticism for its booking of tag teams. That prompts them to keep trying out new things to spice up the duos' division.

As a result, in May 2015, six of the top tag teams in the company at the time got the chance to compete in the Elimination Chamber. That was the first time 12 superstars got to duke it out inside the infamous steel structure.

At the end, New Day emerged as the team to get their hands raised by the referee. What's surprising is that all three members of The New Day got to enter the match, putting other duos at a disadvantage from the get-go.

As the years went by, Big E and Kofi Kingston competed in additional Chamber matches (in unsuccessful attempts). Xavier Woods, to this day, sits on his throne as the only member of The New Day who has never been defeated in said match.

#2 Bray Wyatt (won his first WWE Championship in his Chamber debut)

Many fans believe 2016-2017 WWE SmackDown was pro wrestling at its finest. With a roster featuring the likes of AJ Styles, the late Bray Wyatt, John Cena, Randy Orton, and others, it was the show to watch.

Ahead of WrestleMania 33, John Cena put his WWE Championship on the line against Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, and The Miz. There was only one match suited for such a dynamic combo of wrestlers: The Elimination Chamber.

Once the contest came down to the final three, The Eater of the Worlds got rid of John Cena and AJ Styles to win his first WWE Championship. Despite the fact that Bray was a heel at the time, fans couldn't help but celebrate his long-awaited crowning moment.

Never again did The Wyatt Family leader's wrestling journey lead him into the six-man match. His first and only attempt was successful, ensuring that he walked into WWE WrestleMania 33 carrying the top prize.

Honorable Mentions

Along with the rest of the names on this list, numerous other wrestlers have a perfect win-loss record in the Elimination Chamber match.

First up is Jack Swagger, who secured his WrestleMania 29 World Championship match by winning his only Chamber bout in 2013.

Two years later, Ryback had a successful first (and only) outing inside the Elimination Chamber match. It was the first time the Intercontinental Championship was up for grabs in such a match.

Then in 2020, Shayna Baszler became the #1 contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Title by steamrolling five other women whilst being surrounded by steel.

#1 Roman Reigns

Even before he became The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns was a force to reckon with. He already had four WWE WrestleMania main events on his resume by the time he took an interest in sitting at The Head of the Table.

To earn his fourth WrestleMania main event in 2018, Reigns had to survive the Elimination Chamber. In his case, he had to square off against not five, but six competitors! One of his opponents was Braun Strowman, who was on a tear all night long.

The Monster Among Men got rid of five superstars before succumbing to a spear by The Big Dog. Therefore, Roman Reigns proved that even a clash as unforgiving as the Chamber couldn't stop him from headlining The Showcase of Immortals.

To this day, Reigns has yet to compete in his second Elimination Chamber match. Until that day comes, he can boast about being the only Shield member to be undefeated in said match.