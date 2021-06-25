5 WWE Superstars who last beat John Cena in singles action

John Cena is still one of WWE's biggest attractions following the many years of success that the sixteen-time world champion has enjoyed in the company, even if he's making fewer and fewer appearances for them as his career in Hollywood continues.

Perhaps one of the reasons for Cena's status is that he boasts one of the best win rates in all of WWE. The Champ has successfully managed to win 76.94% of the 1340 matches he's taken part in.

John Cena's win/loss record... Almost a 80% win percentage pic.twitter.com/N1KfXZtd47 — Wrestle Kliq (@WrestleKliq) June 23, 2016

Consequently, this means that the list of WWE Superstars who have beaten John Cena isn't that big. In fact, in the last decade or so, John Cena has lost a relatively small amount of times.

So, I decided to look at who the last five WWE Superstars to be John Cena in singles action were, and I had to go four years back to 2017 to find five names. But who are they?

#5. The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match - WrestleMania 36 Day Two

John Cena Vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt

John Cena found himself facing the wrath of The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, where he took on the demonic Superstar in a Firefly Funhouse match, which was essentially Cena's own personal hell.

Cena had to battle multiple versions of Bray Wyatt before he was eventually made to pass out after The Fiend locked in his Mandible Claw finisher for the pin. The Champ then literally disappeared from the ring, leading many to think that he had retired following this unique 'this is your life' style match. (Spoiler alert: he didn't.)

One year ago today the Fiend and John Cena began their rivalry in the buildup to WrestleMania.



Personally my favourite Fiend rivalry, this was just fantastic. pic.twitter.com/Xo11SWRLwk — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 28, 2021

Had John Cena and Bray Wyatt wrestled each other in a straight wrestling match it's likely that John Cena's wrestling ability, skill and determination would've been enough to defeat him, but as Cena also had to contend with his own personal demons and past failures he wasn't successful.

Unfortunately for Cena and his stellar win record, his disappearance in the Firefly Funhouse match has been officially chalked down as a loss even though there's some debate as to whether or not the match happened in reality or not.

