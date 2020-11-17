5 WWE Superstars who left the company on bad terms 

It's a long process to get to WWE for many aspiring wrestlers and being signed by the company doesn't guarantee that any wrestler will become a huge star. Over the years there have been several WWE stars who were overlooked throughout their careers before being released after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Whilst many former WWE stars loved their time as part of Vince McMahon's company and would love an opportunity to go back, there are others who have made it clear that they don't want to re-sign.

There are many more options in the wrestling business now than ever before, which means that former WWE stars are now happy in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT, and even in All Elite Wrestling. These options have made it much easier for many of the following stars to be outspoken about their time in WWE. With that being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who left the company on bad terms.

#5. Rusev/Miro

The former United States Champion has already found a new home in AEW as Miro after being released alongside a number of other stars back in April. Rusev's release was a surprise to many members of the WWE Universe since his wife Lana is still contracted with the company.

Despite his wife still, on the payroll, Rusev, who is now known as Miro has been very outspoken about his time in WWE and the fact that he doesn't want to return.

"After I had my shoulder surgery I heard about, you know, Hunter's got all his boys and they're texting every day. They're best friends and after my shoulder surgery, after I give up my life for this freaking company, like not even one person reached out, you know what I mean. Not Vince (McMahon), not Hunter (Triple H), not (talent relations head Mark) Carano, nobody was man enough to be like, 'Hey bud, are you ok? Do you need anything? I know you're in the hospital, you're by yourself because your wife is at freaking work!'

I'm there laying by myself in the hospital and nobody cares man and then at the same time you're like, 'What am I doing?' Like why am I giving everything I have and I understand it's my dream...Thank God, I did enough for my investments, I don't need to work there at all. My wife is happy. Good for her. I'm done. I am done."

The star revealed in an interview with Ryback earlier this year that he knew that he was done with WWE following his shoulder surgery. Whilst he comments that he is happy that his wife is happy in WWE, he knew that it was time to leave.