5 WWE Superstars who were lined up to join legendary factions

Factions and stables have been a huge part of WWE's rich history. Be it multiple top Superstars coming together to form an alliance or WWE introducing new stars as a group, factions have proven to be highly successful for the company in the past and continue to do so till now.

Factions like The Shield, The New Day, The Wyatt Family have proven to be the best ones in recent memory with almost all the members individually coming out as top singles Superstars as well. What many fans might not know is that there were several instances when WWE considered and almost added some other Superstar to a faction.

In this article, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who were lined up to join legendary factions. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these would have been the most shocking one.

#5 WWE Superstar Triple H could have joined the nWo

The formation of the #NWO was a massive shift for our industry and WCW especially. What followed was a cultural phenomenon still talked about to this day. We used to call them competition every Monday night... but now we’ll call the NWO @WWE #WWEHOF members...4 Life! pic.twitter.com/oMh9xY9gup — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2019

One of the most decorated Superstars of all-time, a WWE Hall of Famer, and currently one of the most crucial executives of the company, Triple H has had a great career. While fans fondly remember his time in D-Generation X, Triple H could also have become a part of yet another legendary faction, the nWo.

When Shawn Michaels joined the nWo after his return to WWE, he and Kevin Nash planned to recruit Triple H into the faction. The three were famously part of The Kliq together. However, when Triple H was brought over to RAW in 2002, he turned on Michaels instead of reuniting with him, starting their long rivalry. Following an injury to Kevin Nash on RAW, Vince McMahon decided to disband the nWo altogether.

Congrats to the NWO for getting into the 2020 wwe hall of fame well deserved. I won’t lie I think I’m the only person who liked NWO more than DX pic.twitter.com/voE9MEzA33 — keenan fisher (@keenanfisher13) December 9, 2019

The faction nWo on its own was legendary. Earlier this year, it was announced that Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020 as the nWo.