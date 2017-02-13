WWE News: Baron Corbin and Judas Devlin almost joined the Wyatt Family before Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman made his WWE debut as a member of the Wyatt Family in 2015, but before he did there were two other stars who auditioned!

Braun Strowman was not the only up signing up to be a Wyatt

What's the story?

It has been revealed in an interview that two wrestlers almost joined the Wyatt Family before the monstrous Braun Strowman ended up making his debut on the WWE roster as part of the family.

In a recent interview with solowrestling.com, former NXT star Judas Devlin – who now works for Lucha Underground as Vibora – let slip that both he and current Smackdown Live Superstar Baron Corbin auditioned for the role.

In case you didn't know...

A former Strongman competitor, Braun Strowman signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2013, working his way through the promotion until he debuted as a member of the Wyatt Family in August of 2015.

While the big man gained some much-needed exposure alongside his faction allies, his role in the group was relatively short-lived, as he was the sole member of the team drafted to Monday Night Raw when the brands were split up less than a year after his debut.

The heart of the matter

According to an English transcription of Judas Devlin's interview, he was the original Superstar considered for the role alongside Bray Wyatt and his brotherhood.

But he was not the only talent that WWE had considered; apparently the “Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin may have had an interest in becoming a Wyatt, prior to making his main roster debut after WrestleMania 32.

Here’s what Judas Devlin had to say:

“... I actually did a few promos with Bray Wyatt in front of the camera with Dusty [Rhodes]. They tried a few people, Baron Corbin kinda tried out for it as well. Ultimately, I think I could [have gotten] that spot, but then I got injured …”

After hip surgery put Devlin on the shelf, WWE decided to try something different and turned towards the inexperienced megalith of a man Braun Strowman, who was still picking up the pro wrestling craft at NXT Live events in the Florida area.

What's next?

The future is unknown for the Wyatt Family, who are currently in the midst of a civil war between veteran member Luke Harper and “The Viper” Randy Orton.

Orton, who recently won the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match, and faction leader, WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt will be battling it out at WrestleMania for the title.

Sportskeeda's Take

It seems like things worked out for the best, all things considered.

Devlin is currently employed by Lucha Underground, which has its hardcore niche following on the El Rey network, while Braun Strowman was able to learn a great deal from his time with the Wyatts before launching his singles career on Monday Night Raw.

As for Baron Corbin, the “Lone Wolf” has made quite an impact on Smackdown Live since making his debut, winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, and rising up the ranks slowly but surely.

