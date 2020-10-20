5 WWE Superstars who lost every PPV match in 2020

2020 has been quite an eventful year for WWE, even with the pandemic making sure that fans wouldn't be in the arenas to watch the shows live. WrestleMania took place inside the WWE Performance Center for the first time in history and was also a two-night event. Roman Reigns finally turned heel after fans demanded the same for years on end. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, two WWE veterans, went into WrestleMania as the company's top Champions, plus Becky Lynch went on a hiatus due to her pregnancy.

WWE kept churning out pay-per-views, as usual, this year, with most of them taking place at the Performance Center and the ThunderDome. There are a bunch of unfortunate Superstars who had a hard time performing well on pay-per-views, for the entirety of 2020. In this list, we'll take a look at five WWE Superstars who lost every pay-per-view match this year.

Note: The Royal Rumble match isn't being considered in this list

Credit go to ProFightDB for the data used in this article

#5 WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka (0-2)

Tamina Snuka has been a mainstay in WWE for around a decade at this point. Unfortunately, she hasn't been able to win a women's title so far, as a WWE Superstar. Her pay-per-view record is alarming as well, as the last time she won a match was in 2018. She was a part of Team RAW (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) that defeated Team SmackDown (Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and Mandy Rose) in a traditional Survivor Series Elimination match.

Tamina has lost every single one of her last seven pay-per-view matches, with two out of those coming in 2020. At WrestleMania 36, Bayley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's title in a Fatal Five-Way Elimination match, which Tamina was a part of. Soon after, she got an opportunity at Bayley's title in a singles match at Money in the Bank 2020. Tamina lost this match as well and hasn't been featured on a WWE pay-per-view ever since. If she doesn't win a pay-per-view match this year, 2020 will be the second consecutive year in which she will have lost every pay-per-view match.