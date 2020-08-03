5 WWE Superstars who lost their hair in a match

On the July 31st episode of WWE SmackDown, fans were shocked when Sonya Deville attacked Mandy Rose. Deville smeared lipstick across Rose's face, shoved her to the floor, and even started hacking away at her long, blonde hair.

The action came to a head when Sonya grabbed an electric razor, ready to shave her former best friend's head. She was only stopped by a group of officials who tore her away from Mandy and called for help.

Daddy’s backkkkk, who needs a trim!? Test me again B**** https://t.co/cy9xyVbbeD — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 1, 2020

WWE seems to be hinting towards the former best friends taking part in a hair vs hair match at this year's SummerSlam. During their rivalry in WWE, Sonya Deville's focus seems to be on Mandy Rose's looks, and the pair putting their hair on the line could be the next step.

We have seen many Superstars lose their hair in front of a crowd before in WWE, and here are five of the most memorable ones that we've had so far.

#5 Kevin Nash

Back in 2003, Kevin Nash and Chris Jericho were deep into a feud in WWE that was taking many twists and turns. The rivalry heated up when Y2J challenged Big Sexy to a hair vs hair match. In the lead-up, Jericho tried to weasel out of the stipulation that he had suggested, but Nash was insistent that it was to go ahead.

Jericho ended up winning the match thanks to some of his sly tactics and was so excited for Nash's haircut that he immediately snatched a huge pair of scissors away from the barber. Y2J started clumsily chopping huge chunks of Nash's blonde locks away.

As Jericho left the ring, holding aloft literally half of Nash's hair, Nash was left in the middle of the arena, looking like a small child had given him a new 'do.