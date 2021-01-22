5 WWE Superstars who lost momentum after the Royal Rumble 

The 2021 edition of the WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner, and we must say the excitement for the annual event is through the roof. While there will be no live crowds this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the WWE Superstars will be gunning to put on a great showing, nonetheless.

WWE Superstars like Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, and more have been announced for the Men's Royal Rumble match, while Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and more are confirmed for the Women's version. Until now, WWE has managed to keep the unpredictability factor alive, with not many able to guess the clear-cut favorites heading into the bout.

Over the years, the Royal Rumble match has seen countless WWE Superstars putting up memorable performances that have stayed with the fans. While some of these Superstars took this momentum forward into WrestleMania season, others seemingly found themselves floundering with nothing of note to do.

Here we will take a look at five such WWE Superstars who lost all their momentum after having noteworthy performances in the Royal Rumble match. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Braun Strowman (WWE Royal Rumble 2019)

Braun Strowman entered the Royal Rumble 2019 match at number 27 and lasted for over 14 minutes while accumulating six eliminations. He was the runner-up in the bout, which was eventually won by Seth Rollins. After such an impressive showing, many expected the Monster among Men to get a marquee match at WrestleMania 35.

As it turned out, he began a feud with Saturday Night Live writer-performer Colin Jost. On a show that featured eleven matches on the main card, Strowman found himself relegated to the pre-show Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. While there's nothing negative about this type of bout, as it has proven to a stepping stone for modern Superstars like Cesaro and Baron Corbin, a star of Strowman's level should have seen a better match.

Braun Strowman wins the Andre the Giant.



Nothing else to say, just actually push him as an actual monster again after #WrestleMania



A tag team with a child followed by a preshow is a shame for someone of his talent.



pic.twitter.com/YYpPEt7Bkr — Uchiha Maharaja ♕ (@KingNj90) April 7, 2019

Though he ended up winning the match, after last eliminating Colin Jost, his performance in the Royal Rumble match should have resulted in a better place on the card. He would have a much better showing in the following years' WrestleMania, where he defeated Goldberg to win the WWE Universal Championship.