5 WWE Superstars who lost more WrestleMania matches than they won

Being featured on a WrestleMania card is a major accomplishment in itself. It's the biggest pro wrestling show of the year and every WWE Superstar works hard for the entirety of a year towards the goal of securing a big spot at the event.

WWE's storied history has seen a long string of performers compete on The Grandest Stage Of Them All and deliver epic performances that wowed the WWE Universe. A select few have impressive WrestleMania records in their bags. The Undertaker, John Cena, Edge, and a few others have won most of their WrestleMania matches.

Then there are superstars who have been mainstays at The Show of Shows for years on end and have registered some horrible numbers when it comes to their win/loss records.

The following list will focus on WrestleMania performers who have lost more matches than they've won at the mega event. The list will focus on WWE's biggest superstars over the years who failed to win most of their matches but are still remembered as some of the greatest competitors at the show.

#5 Chris Jericho (five wins and nine losses at WrestleMania)

Chris Jericho's first outing at WrestleMania was in 2000 where he defeated Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle in a Triple Threat match to become the European Champion. Jericho lost his first match at the event on the same night as well when Benoit won another Triple Threat match to win the Intercontinental title. Jericho would lose the Undisputed WWE title to Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 18 in 2002.

More losses followed over the next several years against the likes of Shawn Michaels (2003), Christian (2004), Edge (in the first-ever Money In The Bank Ladder match in 2005), and CM Punk (another MITB outing in 2008).

Jericho mostly portrayed the character of a heel during his WWE run and it made sense that he would lose most of his matches at WrestleMania. He suffered an upset loss to Fandango in 2013 and lost the United States title to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33. This turned out to be his final match at WrestleMania and he's currently a top star in AEW.

