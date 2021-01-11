5 WWE Superstars who could make history at the 2021 Royal Rumble

WWE's pay-per-view calendar kicks off on January 31st when the company presents the annual Royal Rumble event. Over the year, this has been the catalyst to The Road to WrestleMania and the main source of hype surrounding the biggest event of the year.

This is also when two of the biggest matches of the year will be all but confirmed with the winners of their respective Rumble matches looking forward to their upcoming title opportunities.

The Royal Rumble is a place where history is made on a regular basis. At one point in her life, Roux - daughter of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch - will be told that her parents walked out as winners on one night back in 2019.

Ric Flair and Triple H are the only men to ever win the WWE Championship in the Royal Rumble itself, whilst Roman Reigns is the only man who was ever forced to defend it. WWE has taken huge steps to make the Royal Rumble one of the best shows of the year recently, and this year could be no different.

There are several current WWE Superstars who are on the brink of both making and equaling history at this year's event, and the following are just five examples.

#5. Rey Mysterio could break Chris Jericho's Royal Rumble endurance record

Two people have won the Royal Rumble match after entering at #2. (Vince McMahon - 1999 & Rey Mysterio – 2006) pic.twitter.com/tNqmIeYhch — Wrestling Stats (@WrestlingsFacts) January 27, 2020

Daniel Bryan now holds the record for the longest time spent in a Royal Rumble match following his stint in The Greatest Royal Rumble. but when it comes to the annual match, Rey Mysterio's record should still stand.

The Master of the 619 entered the 2006 Royal Rumble at number two and went on to win the match by lasting over an hour, last eliminating Randy Orton.

Advertisement

Rey Mysterio Jr wins the 2006 Royal Rumble and breaks the rumble longevity record (62:12) #WWE pic.twitter.com/GTKhNsi2zW — Wrestling's Past (@WrestlingsPast) January 23, 2016

This isn't the only record that Mysterio is looking at heading into this year's match since current AEW star Chris Jericho is the man who holds the record for the longest overall time in all Royal Rumble matches.

Y2J's record stands at 4:59:33 whilst Rey Mysterio is just 58 minutes behind with 4:01:54. This means that if Mysterio is made the ironman of this year's match, just 15 years after his historic victory, he could break Jericho's record.

It's also worth noting that Triple H sits on 4:00:50 and hasn't yet retired from the ring. Whilst it's unlikely that he will enter the match, he could be a dark horse for this year's show.