5 current WWE Superstars who could thrive as managers 

The role of a WWE manager is a very interesting one indeed. A great manager is capable of elevating a superstar by supplementing their in-ring abilities with words that make them seem like a big deal.

WWE managers are underappreciated, but they could play a big role in taking a superstar to the next level. Indeed, there have been many instances over the years where a struggling wrestler underwent a drastic improvement after being paired with a manager.

From Paul Bearer to Paul Heyman and from Bobby Heenan to Jimmy Hart, fans have seen legendary managers come and go. Taking a look at the WWE roster, it is clear that some superstars on it could also do a great job as a manager in the future.

In that regard, here are five WWE Superstars on the current roster who we think would thrive as managers.

#5. On our list of WWE Superstars who would excel in a managerial role: Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the best talkers in WWE's women's division. Few can cut a promo like she does, with her ability to connect with fans and promote matches ranking among the best in the business.

While Bliss is a great in-ring worker, her personality and character work is just as good. These traits would help her become a great manager once she is done competing in the ring. A lot of superstars would benefit from having someone like her do the talking for them.

#4. Cody Rhodes

What makes Cody Rhodes one of the best wrestlers on the planet today is his ability to talk a big game and back it up in the ring. But talking a big game effectively requires skill, which is something he has in abundance.

Rhodes' mic work and promo game are simply stellar. In fact, one only has to look at his promo on RAW after WrestleMania 38 to understand that he operates on a different level. He brings passion and emotion to his words in spades, keeping those listening invested throughout.

The American Nightmare is wrestling royalty, but he doesn't have to stop once he retires from the in-ring competition. Whoever avails his services as a manager can consider themselves very lucky indeed.

#3. Sami Zayn

Zayn's talking abilties are simply brilliant

Sami Zayn's stint as Shinsuke Nakamura's manager was well-received by fans and critics, and for good reason too. His talking abilities are fantastic and gripping, as is his willingness to keep people listening through any means necessary.

Zayn can spectacularly pull off the role of either babyface or heel manager. As a good guy, he can bring heart, passion and emotion to his words like he used to bring to his matches. When it comes to playing a villainous manager, his heelish antics and cocky persona would do a world of good for whoever he is managing.

#2. The Miz

M for Miz, M for Microphone, M for Must-see

Fans have long regarded The Miz as one of the elite talkers in the business. When he has a microphone in his hand, he can make a broomstick look like a WWE champion.

Miz has given us so many iconic moments on the mic that predicting him to be a success as a manager is one of the safest bets you can make. The A-Lister's smug persona and savage insults would make him an asset in any superstar's corner. The said Superstar could also learn from the devious and crafty wrestling style he employs in the ring.

#1. Edge

Edge is a WWE Superstar who is incredibly convincing on the mic. Every word he says carries weight to it, drawing fans like a moth to a flame. Whether he is playing the role of gritty babyface or dastardly heel, few can match the class he oozes while speaking.

The Rated-R Superstar would be a phenomenal WWE manager. In fact, we are surprised that he wasn't asked to be one when he was retired. The company should have him play the role in the future and allow youngsters to learn from one of the best in the business.

