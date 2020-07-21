5 WWE Superstars who married former WCW stars

The rich and storied history of WWE is filled with pro-wrestlers who got married to each other in real life. WWE demands an incredibly hectic schedule that requires Superstars to be on the road for the better part of the year. It's not exactly surprising that being together for a long time in one go tends to lead to lifelong friendships and relationships.

Back in the mid to late 90s, WCW was doing very well in terms of ratings, and many felt at one point that it would take WWE out of business. Despite both companies being arch-rivals at the time, a string of wrestlers were good friends with each other.

Wrestlers jumping ship from both sides at the time led to new friendships and relationships forming in real life. Over the next few years, we saw a bunch of WWE Superstars tying the knot with wrestlers who were former WCW employees. In this list, we will take a look at five such WWE Superstars.

#5 Beth Phoenix married Edge

Beth Phoenix and Edge

Before he made a name for himself in WWE as The Rated-R Superstar, WWE Hall of Famer Edge had a very brief stint in WCW at one point during the 90s. In February 1996, Edge took on one of the fiercest wrestlers to ever grace the ring, Meng. He was dubbed as Damon Striker at the time.

Soon after, Edge made his way to WWE and soon became one of the most popular mid-card acts in the company, along with Christian. The duo went on to leave WrestleMania 16 and 17 as Tag Team Champions, following grueling encounters against the likes of Dudley Boyz and Hardy Boyz.

Edge met Beth Phoenix while in WWE, and went on to marry her in 2016. Phoenix, a Hall of Famer herself, was involved in Edge and Randy Orton's heated feud on the road to WrestleMania 36 this year. The couple has two daughters together.