5 WWE Superstars who married their managers in real life

These 5 WWE Superstars tied the knot with women who also acted as their managers on WWE TV.

Some of these couples were already married, while others got hitched during or after their on-screen stint together.

Abhilash Mendhe

Triple H and Rusev were once managed by Stephanie McMahon and Lana, respectively

Back in the 80s, on-screen managers became crucial aspects of WWE TV and the likes of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, Miss Elizabeth, and Jimmy Hart wowed the fans with their flamboyance and charisma. As years passed, we began witnessing more and more wrestlers being managed by established veterans or the ones who were well versed in the inner workings of the business. Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette are two incredibly successful managers who have helped put over a string of Superstars throughout their careers.

WWE has had its fair share of legendary female managers over the past few decades. In this slideshow, we will be taking a look at five WWE Superstars, who not only had on-screen female managers accompany them to the ring, but they also married their respective managers in real-life.

#5 Rusev and Lana

Rusev and Lana

Rusev made his way to WWE's main roster in 2014, along with his manager, Lana. The duo was paired during Rusev's NXT stint, and they remained together for the majority of Rusev's main roster run. The two were involved in a string of storylines over the past 6 years, with the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley. The Lashley angle was the last storyline that Rusev was a part of before he was released by WWE in April.

Lana initially portrayed the character of a ruthless, no-nonsense manager, but later ended up tweaking her persona. She split with Rusev for a short period during his feud with Dolph Ziggler and joined forces with the latter. The storyline with Lashley saw Lana leaving Rusev for Bobby and marrying him on WWE TV.

Rusev and Lana had grown closer during their time together in WWE NXT. On July 29, 2016, he and Lana got married.

