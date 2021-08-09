5 WWE Superstars you may have forgotten held the Intercontinental Championship

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is an illustrious championship within WWE, which has been won and defended since 1979. Many of the biggest names in the business have held the gold, including 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Chris Jericho.

The Intercontinental Championship is considered WWE's main midcard championship. It could eventually lead to the superstar rising into the main event scene after a lucrative run with it.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars you may have forgotten held the prestigious WWE Intercontinental Championship.

#5. Luke Harper held the Intercontinental Championship

Luke Harper in WWE

Following his run with The Wyatt Family, Luke Harper broke out as a singles competitor. He was lured by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to join Team Authority at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 2014. The Authority rewarded Harper for joining them by giving him a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Harper went on to face then-champion Dolph Ziggler and managed to capture the gold with help from co-Team Authority member Seth Rollins. This would mark Harper's first major singles championship win in the WWE. Harper eventually lost the championship 27 days later at the Tables Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view to Dolph Ziggler in a Ladder Match.

17 Nov 2014 - Luke Harper defeated Dolph Ziggler to become Intercontinental Champion pic.twitter.com/7AE224fNnJ — Wrestle Opinions (@Wrestlecontrast) November 17, 2016

Luke Harper spoke with CBS Local Sports about his ambitions following his Intercontinental Championship run:

"Of course, and I had a run — a very small run — with the Intercontinental title that I would love to redo. And me and Rowan have never won the championship, so that’s at the forefront right now. Longterm, literally I wanna be able to support my wife and my two sons, and be happy. A world championship would definitely help that." Luke Harper said (h/t CBS Local Sports)

Of course, Harper went on to eventually win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Erik Rowan, before Harper was released from WWE. Following his release Harper joined All Elite Wrestling and became known as Brodie Lee.

Sadly, in December 2020, Harper passed away after reportedly being treated for a lung issue for over two months. It was also reportedly that it was not connected to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Remembering the legacy of Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. https://t.co/7MhfKtgMNS pic.twitter.com/tNyb9hFjeb — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2020

Tributes were held on professional wrestling shows all over the world to celebrate the life and career of Jon Huber, the man behind the Luke Harper character.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham