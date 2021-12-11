5 former WWE Superstars you may not know were fired and the reason why

Over the past two years, more WWE Superstars have been released from the company than ever before.

This includes some of their biggest stars like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Mickie James, and Jeff Hardy. Whilst many of these stars have negotiated their release from their contracts, others have been fired and were not aware that they had lost their jobs until the news leaked publicly.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest former WWE Superstars that you may not know were once fired from the company.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James was fired from the company back in 2010

Mickie James was released from WWE earlier this year alongside a number of high-profile stars. The likes of Billie Kay, Ruby Riott, Peyton Royce, and Chelsea Green were all released at the same time and have since moved on to new promotions.

This isn't the first time that Mickie has been released from WWE, since the former five-time Women's Champion initially left WWE in 2010. It was reported by PWInsider that James was fired from the company because she had arrived late several times and held up the tour bus when WWE was in Europe.

"She was fired because she more than once on the European tour arrived late for the bus, holding up travel. That was considered the straw that broke the camel’s back, dating back to her being disciplined by being sent to 'SmackDown!' due to substandard performance and issues with her weight. They were also not happy with her music aspirations," read the report.

Following her release, James went on to wrestle on the independent circuit and was able to make a name for herself in IMPACT Wrestling before answering WWE's call once again.

James returned to the company in 2016 to wrestle Asuka at NXT Takeover: Toronto, before resigning with WWE and making her re-debut on the main roster the following year. James' latest run lasted just over four years, but the star failed to capture any more championships before she was released in April.

