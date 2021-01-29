5 WWE Superstars you may not know ventured into the world of music 

The life of a WWE Superstar can be taxing. From the pressure of performing on such a massive platform to maintaining their fitness and ensuring they don't get complacent, the pro wrestling business is a demanding one. To help cope with it, many Superstars branch out and try their hand at something else that can reinvigorate them and keep their passion alive.

While many modern-day WWE Superstars like Xavier Woods, Sheamus, and AJ Styles are into the world of video gaming, fitness, and streaming, others have tried their hand at music. One of the most popular wrestler-musicians today is AEW Superstar Chris Jericho. His band 'Fozzy' regularly tours, creates new music, and has been positively received by fans.

Apart from him, John Cena and R-Truth are accomplished musicians and have released music that received appreciation from both wrestling and general music fans.

However, there are a few more WWE Superstars you may not know who ventured into the world of music. Though they achieved varying degrees of success, they nevertheless showcased their musical talents. Here in this article, we will look at five such Superstars. Do share the names of your favorite wrestler-musicians in the comments section below.

#5 Former WWE Superstar & WWE Champion Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan with his band Ruckus

Arguably the most influential WWE Superstar of all time, Hulk Hogan was a musician before he changed tracks and decided to venture into pro-wrestling. In an interview in 2014, Hogan revealed that he was inclined towards music right from his school days and brought together all the other musicians he knew from his school to form a band after they graduated.

Naming it 'Ruckus', they were active for a few years before being dissolved, as all the members decided to go their separate ways.

Imagine if Hulk Hogan ended up being a musician instead of a wrestler... pic.twitter.com/a271VtMRH2 — Joshua Gagnon (Wrestling Inc.) (@HeelDoors) April 6, 2016

A few years down the line in the year 1993, when Hogan had departed WWE and was negotiating a contract with WCW, he took some time off to create music and released an album called 'Hulk Rules' in 1995 as part of the band 'The Wrestling Boot Band.' Though it was critically panned, it has become a cult favorite in recent times.

Hogan's on-screen managerial figure Jimmy Hart was also a part of his band, as was his former wife, Linda Claridge. Since then, the legendary WWE Superstar has rarely ventured into the music world, except for hosting some radio shows on a few occasions.