5 WWE Superstars who might eliminate their partners from Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is getting closer, and this year, the fields are stacked for stellar showdowns and unforeseen swerves.

Like every year, both Royal Rumble matches offer the winner a World Championship shot at WrestleMania. So, it absolutely is every WWE Superstar for themselves.

Yes, both Rumble matches will feature factions. Moreover, it's more than logical to assume that members of said stables would work together to empty the pool to the best of their abilities.

However, when the reward is an opportunity to win the Big One at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, expect the wrestlers to get selfish!

That said, here are five WWE Superstars who might throw their partners over the top.

#5. Grayson Waller affects Theory's chances of winning

A-Town Down Under is a random pairing from last year that still seems to be going strong. Both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller effortlessly complement each other in the ring and on the mic.

But will they demonstrate the same spirit of teamwork when a lucrative WrestleMania opportunity is up for grabs? Perhaps they will, for the most part. The obnoxious duo will use their numbers' advantage without giving it a second thought.

However, if the former two-time WWE United States Champion believes that Waller will wait until they are the last two men standing, he's in for an unpleasant surprise.

The 33-year-old Moment Maker is the type of athlete to throw his own partner over the top and then mock him for not being able to see it coming.

#4. Every Brute for himself

Things have changed since Sheamus last competed on SmackDown. His Brawling Brutes buddies have gone their separate ways, with Butch still on the blue brand.

So, upon making his WWE TV return, The Celtic Warrior might expect his alliance with Butch to pick up from where it was left off back in August 2023. He might even be looking forward to having a strong Rumble showing like last year, with Butch's assistance this time.

However, it's completely possible that the former NXT UK Champion is no longer interested in being held down by his past. There's no better way to express that feeling than by snatching a WrestleMania main event away from your partner.

Butch abruptly eliminating Sheamus would be a step further in closing the book on The Brawling Brutes.

#3. Bayley to go into Damage CTRL mode

For roughly one-and-a-half years, Damage CTRL has been a cornerstone of WWE's women's division.

Interestingly, if the recent teases are any indication, the faction might be heading toward an implosion. All signs point to Bayley being shown the exit door, and she could expedite the process by showing just a flash of her selfish side.

It's no longer a secret that The Role Model will be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble match. As is the case with every WWE Superstar, her participation ensures her intent of outlasting 29 other Superstars. Asuka is more than likely to be among those names.

Thus, there might come a point where Bayley would have to throw her Damage CTRL acquaintance over the top. That would complicate matters even further, ensuring a drama-fueled Road to WrestleMania.

#2. Solo Sikoa goes solo in WWE Rumble debut

2024 could very well be the year Solo Sikoa enters his first Royal Rumble match. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, might order Solo to win the Rumble match to ensure he has an easy night on April 7th.

Along with The Bloodline's Enforcer, Jimmy could also be a part of the match. There shouldn't be any reason for either of them to turn their back on each other. That's because a victory for either Jimmy or Solo would help Reigns' cause.

Still, there might come a moment in the match when Solo has the opportunity to eliminate a formidable foe. It's also possible for said foe to be entangled with Jimmy. In such a scenario, it would make sense for Sikoa to dump both his brother and the superstar in question.

This would be reminiscent of Roman Reigns eliminating Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins from the 2014 Rumble.

#1. R-Truth gifts his Judgment Day brethren an early night off

To say that R-Truth's addition to The Judgment Day affairs has been a breath of fresh air would be an understatement.

In less than two months, the 54-time 24/7 Champion has made the Gothic group one of the must-see parts of Monday nights. Despite the members' hesitancy to welcome him into the group, Truth's determination has shown no signs of deterring.

With WWE Royal Rumble 2024 on the horizon, R-Truth might finally come up with the perfect idea to get embraced by Damian Priest and Co. Since everyone loves to clock out early on a Saturday night, Truth might make it happen for his Judgment Day friends.

All he has to do is enter the match and 'accidentally' eliminate one (or more) of his friends. What could go wrong?

