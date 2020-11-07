5 WWE Superstars who were mistaken for another wrestler

Given the number of Superstars that have competed in WWE over the years, it is inevitable that some are going to have similar appearances.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, for example, often mention in media interviews that people have always had difficulty telling them apart. The WWE Universe also initially struggled to tell the difference between The Usos’ former rivals, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson.

Although the two Revival members look very different, WWE NXT fans in the UK had some fun by creating the following chant:

“Which one’s Dash and which one’s Dawson?”

It is understandable that people still cannot tell The Usos apart. The six-time WWE Tag Team Champions are twins and they have worn the same attire for almost their entire careers.

However, it is less understandable when WWE Superstars reveal stories about fans who believed they were someone who has a completely different look.

In this article, let’s count down five WWE Superstars who were mistaken for another wrestler.

#5 WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was mistaken for Zack Ryder

Sami Zayn and Zack Ryder

Advertisement

Sami Zayn appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast with Kevin Owens in January 2018. The former WWE NXT Champion revealed that he had recently been on vacation in Iceland. During a three-hour hike, he bumped into one of the stars of the Breaking Bad television series, Aaron Paul (aka Jesse Pinkman).

Zayn said Paul was a “total class act” and he agreed to take pictures with lots of fans on the hike. One fan seemed particularly enthusiastic when he saw the two men together.

"This guy goes, and he’s pointing to Aaron Paul, he goes, ‘Oh!’ He sees me and he goes, ‘Oh! Oh!’ So now he’s pointing at both of us like he can’t believe these two worlds are colliding.

"One of his favorite actors and one of his favorite wrestlers. ‘What are you guys doing here? How do you guys know each other?’ He’s so excited, he’s like, ‘Oh my God, do you mind if I get a picture?’"

Both Zayn and Paul were happy to take a picture with the fan. However, it turned out that the fan thought he had just met a different WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder.

“The guy puts his arm around Aaron Paul… big, excited grin. Puts his arm around me, he’s like, ‘Zack Ryder, right?’ Dude, I died laughing.”

Advertisement

Zayn said Ryder seemed confused when he began telling him a story about hiking in Iceland, but the punchline was worth it.