5 WWE Superstars with the most Money in the Bank ladder match appearances without winning

The Money in the Bank ladder match has become one of the most significant annual bouts on the WWE calendar since its debut in 2005. The winner of the contest is awarded a contract that allows them an opportunity to challenge for the world title.

While many have become world champions after cashing in their contract, others have failed to capitalize on the golden opportunity. Some performers have won the briefcase in their debut appearance. In contrast, others have competed in several MITB ladder matches but have never emerged victorious.

Today, we look at five such wrestlers who have participated in the most number of MITB ladder matches but never reigned supreme.

#5 With seven appearances, Kofi Kingston, has participated in the most Money in the Bank matches without a victory

Kofi Kingston has made a whopping seven appearances in the high-stakes match and has delivered outstanding performances on most occasions. Due to his remarkable wrestling skills and high-octane moveset, he has often excelled in these bouts.

Even though he has competed in several MITB ladder bouts, WWE executives seemingly never considered him to be the victor. Regardless, he is a former world champion and could secure the coveted contract before eventually retiring from active competition.

#4 Christian has competed in six Money in the Bank ladder matches

Christian competed in the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21. He delivered a splendid performance, but his real-life friend, Edge, secured the briefcase in Los Angeles, California.

Christian was a favorite in ladder matches, primarily because of his extensive experience in tag team TLC contests. However, he failed to win the MITB contract during his storied WWE tenure.

#3 Chris Jericho failed to win the MITB briefcase in his six appearances

Chris Jericho is widely known as the individual who conceived the Money in the Bank ladder match idea. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that he has participated in several of these bouts. However, Jericho has never been successful in securing the career-changing contract.

The Ocho's last Money in the Bank ladder match outing came in 2016. He captured the world title many times early in his WWE career. As a result, the creative team might not have considered him to win one of the ladder contests. The AEW veteran has almost accomplished everything during his pro wrestling career, and a MITB victory would have added another feather to his cap.

#2 Shelton Benjamin has appeared in five MITB ladder matches

Shelton Benjamin participated in the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match, and everyone was astounded by his high-flying moves. Since then, he has tried to secure the contract on four more occasions, but to no avail.

Despite his losses, Benjamin has never failed to make an impression in any of his MITB outings.

#1 Cody Rhodes has made four appearances in the high-stakes contest

During his first run in WWE, Cody Rhodes was another performer who, at some point, should have been victorious in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Given how successful he was as a heel, it would have made sense for him to win the briefcase.

The American Nightmare delivered numerous remarkable performances in these matches, putting his body on the line. He allegedly came close to winning the contract during his previous stint with the company before plans were changed.

