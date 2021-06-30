5 WWE Superstars whose Money In The Bank wins were scrapped 

The annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view is now mere weeks away and the two traditional contract ladder matches are already taking shape.

In recent years, the Women's Revolution has allowed WWE to include their female roster in the show. Now, there is an annual winner for both the men and the women.

WWE's creative team knows who they want to win the match in advance, but sometimes there are circumstances beyond their control, and changes are then forced to be made. This means that there are several current and former WWE Superstars who were once scheduled to win the Money in the Bank contract but were not able to hold that briefcase.

The following list looks at five WWE Superstars who were initially set to win Money in the Bank before their plans were changed.

#5. Shayna Baszler was set to win Money in the Bank in 2020

Shayna Baszler made waves in NXT before she was promoted to the main roster in 2020. The Queen of Spades looked to target RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch but was unable to dethrone The Man at WrestleMania 36.

This led to plans (according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer) for Baszler to win the Money in the Bank contract, which was at WWE's Corporate Headquarters for the first time. Ahead of the pay-per-view, WWE became aware that Becky Lynch was pregnant and it wouldn't be possible for the company to continue its planned storyline with The Submission Magician following Money in the Bank.

This meant that there were several last-minute changes made to the match and in the end, it was Asuka who came out victorious. Lynch then revealed to the new Miss Money in the Bank on RAW that the match was for the RAW Women's Championship. She then handed over the title and went on maternity leave.

Given their history, this segment worked better with The Empress of Tomorrow and Lynch which is why WWE decided to scrap Baszler's win. The former Women's Tag Team Champion hasn't been able to qualify for this year's Money in the Bank ladder match, so it appears that she will now miss out for a second year.

