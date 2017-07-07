WWE/Indy News: Former Money in the Bank winner reveals original Wrestlemania plans

Mr. Kennedy reveals who was originally supposed to win the MITB match at Wrestlemania 23!

Kennedy wins the MITB ladder match at Wrestlemania 23!

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson (formerly known as Mr. Kennedy) made a recent appearance on the latest edition of The Wrestling INC Podcast. During the show, Anderson discussed in detail the original plans for the Money in the Bank ladder match at Wrestlemania 23.

In case you didn't know....

Mr Kennedy won the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2007, at Wrestlemania 23. Other participants in the match included King Booker, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Finlay, Edge, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy.

Ken also held the United States Title once in 2006 as well, a title reign that lasted for 42 days.

Mr. Anderson Reveals Nixed WrestleMania Plans For Him After Winning WWE Money In The Bank https://t.co/qXPEoOJt3z pic.twitter.com/GjjgUTiQag — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 6, 2017

The heart of the matter….

During the Wrestling INC Podcast interview with Ken Anderson, a great deal of detail went into the discussion surrounding Wrestlemania 23 and Anderson’s Money in the Bank Ladder match victory. Anderson talked about what the original plans were and how abruptly they changed.

“Yeah so we went to Detroit and we get there 5 or 6 days before Wrestlemania. And I think 5 days out, maybe 4 days they have a big room with a couple of rings and ladders and tables and all sorts of other stuff there. Anything you could possobly think of that you would need for a wrestling match. And crash pads and you start working on your match.”

“I think we had been there about 2 or 3 days and I think Edge was supposed to win. They were still talking about Edge winning and then three days out to the pay-per-view they switched it and it went my way. And I knew it was possible thats right before our music hit, they could have said, ‘No we’re going to go with CM Punk.’”

What's next?

It was revealed in March of 2016 that Anderson was fired from TNA after failing an on-the-spot drug test at a taping for Impact Wrestling. Since then, Anderson has remained pretty busy on the indie scene, getting booked fairly consistently.

In April of 2017, Anderson made his Ring of Honor debut at ROH Masters of the Craft, where he lost to Marty Scurll. There have been rumours that Anderson could pick up more work with ROH, but nothing has been confirmed.

Authors take....

It’s quite interesting to hear Anderson speak on this issue. Over the years, there has been plenty of speculation regarding the Money in the Bank match at Wrestlemania 23. Nonetheless, I was still pretty happy to see Anderson get the win. He has been one wrestler over the years that I have always felt that he was capable of doing much more than what he was dealt to work with.

As far as this podcast episode, it was very entertaining and informative. I would recommend watching it.