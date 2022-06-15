5 WWE Superstars who need to change brands

WWE's brand split first came into effect in 2002, effectively creating two rosters exclusive to RAW and SmackDown. The split created opportunities for superstars on each show as there were double the number of world, midcard and tag team titles to compete for. Annual drafts and several shakeups in between dramatically altered the company landscape and superstars' futures in an instant.

The brand split authored iconic moments like The Rock being the first-ever draft pick in 2002 and swerves such as John Cena being drafted to SmackDown and back to RAW on the same night.

Drafts and shakeups can freshen up a stale brand and give a new direction to superstars in creative limbo. Just as Apollo Crews found new life in NXT, a few current stars would benefit from loopholes such as the Wildcard rule or Brand to Brand invitational.

Here are five such superstars who need to switch brands

#5: Cedric Alexander would be greatly reinvigorated by a WWE NXT run

Alexander has not found much luck on RAW in recent times

Cedric Alexander has been one of WWE's least used assets since The Hurt Business broke up. His tag team with Shelton Benjamin failed to pick up any momentum after several long absences from television and regular defeats when they did compete. Their on-and-off relationship with MVP and Bobby Lashley did not help their standing either as they constantly appeared weak in comparison.

Alexander, once a cruiserweight division cornerstone, is currently in limbo on the red brand. His latest confrontation against his former manager ended in another crushing defeat. The star's high-flying, fast-paced in-ring style would be better suited and appreciated on the rainbow brand.

He needs to follow Apollo Crews' lead and shift to Tuesday nights to reboot his singles career. Alternatively, making the switch together with Benjamin would instantly make the duo the most experienced team on the brand.

#4: The Miz is in creative limbo on WWE RAW

The A-Lister needs a change of brand

The Miz is one of the most versatile WWE Superstars of all time, meaning that he can thrive anywhere on the card. However, the veteran heel has been in a state of flux since WrestleMania 38, serving as a transitional opponent for babyfaces like Riddle and Cody Rhodes. His recent involvement in Theory's feud against Mustafa Ali left him feeling like a third wheel.

A move to SmackDown would do The Awesome One a world of good, with an abundance of fresh feuds awaiting him on the blue brand. Baron Corbin, another top heel on the blue brand, could go the other way in a swap beneficial to all parties involved. However, the two-time grand slam champion's hit TV show "Miz & Mrs" will make it hard for him to move him from RAW, which airs on the same network.

#3: Charlotte Flair would be a great fit for the WWE RAW Women's division

The Queen needs new stomping grounds

13-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is currently absent from WWE as she is enjoying her honeymoon. She dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey on her way out, ending one of the longest reigns in the title's history. However, before feuding with The Rowdy One, The Queen faced a dearth of fresh challengers on the blue brand.

Upon her return, she could do with a change of scenery, adding a fresh face to the RAW women's division. Though the red brand is brimming with female stars, it's fast running out of fresh rivalries in the main event scene. With The Queen on Monday nights, stars such as Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss could go the other way and lock horns with The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

#2: Io Shirai is ready for WWE's main roster

The Genius of The Sky needs to move her magic to the main roster

Io Shirai has been out of action since the Fatal 4-Way Women's Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver in April. While initially thought to be absent due to a lack of creative plans, reports recently emerged that she was actually sidelined by injury. Shirai's return date is unknown right now, but what is clear is that she has little left to achieve on the third brand.

The Genius of The Sky has faced most of the top talent in NXT, cementing herself as a cornerstone of the division. On the main roster, she would have a whole new field of opponents to create more magic with as she forges a legacy on either RAW or SmackDown. Any top NXT talent she may not have faced yet could still cross her path when they eventually make the jump to either brand.

#1: AJ Styles would have more fresh storylines on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles lost his Money In The Bank 2022 qualifying match to Seth Freakin' Rollins on Monday Night RAW. While this result set Rollins on a path to recapturing world championship glory, it left Styles without a direction. The two-time world champion's future on the red brand looks unclear heading into the premium live event.

While recent developments in The Judgement Day could prolong his involvement with the group, The Phenomenal One is not a central player in that storyline. Most top-tier heels are occupied in feuds or have already fought him, meaning a journey back to the house that he built is his most exciting direction. A potential clash between Styles and The Tribal Chief is at the top of the list of mouthwatering feuds that could come of this move.

