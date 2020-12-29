5 WWE Superstars who need a change in gimmick in 2021

Fans of WWE have seen many Superstars overhaul their gimmick in 2020. Alexa Bliss began her descent into the strange world of The Fiend and became his right-hand woman on WWE RAW. Roman Reigns spent a large portion of 2020 away from the action and came back as a heel with Paul Heyman at his side.

Later in the year, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella made a return to The Blue Brand with a new look and attitude and went straight after Sasha Banks' title.

Sometimes, a new gimmick is just what is needed to see a Superstar who has been somewhat forgotten or overlooked in WWE get over. A great example of this is Becky Lynch, who revived her career and became the face of the company when her gimmick as "The Man" was born in late 2018.

Here are five WWE Superstars who need a change in gimmick in 2021.

#5 WWE RAW's Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke was on and off WWE television in 2020, and towards the end of the year, she was established as the tag team partner of Mandy Rose on RAW. The pair have worked well together as a team so far, and have even partnered up with current WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

Throughout her WWE career, Dana Brooke has kept a similar look and has used the same entrance since her NXT days. Brooke has moved between being a face and a heel, but overall her character has largely stayed the same.

Advertisement

Dana Brooke was involved in the 2020 Money in the Bank match at WWE Titan Towers. During the event, Brooke showcased a different, ditzy personality.

In one segment, she grabbed the wrong briefcase thinking that she had won the match, and later slid across the freshly mopped floor. During this event, Brooke showed that she would be great as a more comedic character.

It would be great to see Dana Brooke emerge in a revived persona in 2021, as she has the skills to carry something bigger in the future.