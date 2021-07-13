5 WWE Superstars who need the Money in the Bank briefcase

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is coming up this weekend and that means that the infamous ladder matches are fast approaching. The fields for the men's and women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches are almost set and many people can't wait to see who will win the contracts.

The briefcases are a great prop for a WWE Superstar to immediately make them seem more relevant. You get taken more seriously when you are Mr or Ms Money in the Bank. Then there's the fact that they are always a threat to any World Champion in WWE.

With that in mind, there are some Superstars in WWE who absolutely don't need the Money in the Bank briefcase. Roman Reigns is one example that springs to mind as he's a big enough threat as it is, without one. However, some Superstars do need it.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who need the Money in the Bank briefcase:

#5. WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Many people may disagree with this, as Seth Rollins has already held the Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cashed it in to become World Champion. The 'Heist of the Century' at WrestleMania 31 when Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar was a sight to behold.

And I would agree with them to an extent, especially as Rollins has been in the main event of WWE several times since then and has already established himself as a major player in the company.

However, Rollins' 'Monday Night Rollins' and 'Monday Night Messiah' characters have seen him take a step away from the main event spotlight. Instead, Rollins has been used in a number of high-profile upper-mid-card feuds against the likes of Cesaro and Rey Mysterio.

So much so that I would argue that people don't see Rollins as a legitimate main eventer or top guy in WWE at the moment. That's why I believe he needs a run as Mr. Money in the Bank so that he can knock on that door and eventually win the title whenever he chooses. A run with the title would remind everyone that he can carry WWE as a champion.

