5 WWE Superstars who have never beaten Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was nothing more than an afterthought on WrestleMania 34, as she competed on the pre-show Women's Battle Royal, and didn't even win the match. A year later, Lynch was headlining WrestleMania, in a history-making moment.

Becky Lynch's meteoric rise to the top of WWE's women's division is one of the most inspiring stories in all of pro wrestling. Her heel turn at SummerSlam 2018 was the moment that kicked it all off and eventually gave birth to The Man. Becky Lynch has been a WWE mainstay for over seven years at this point, and she has been a part of hundreds of matches against a variety of women. In this list, we will take a look at five female WWE Superstars who never managed to score a win over Becky Lynch.

Note: The list will only focus on singles competition. Thanks to ProFightDB for the data used in this article.

#5 Peyton Royce has never beaten Becky Lynch (0-2)

Peyton Royce with Billie Kay

Peyton Royce has spent the better part of her WWE career as a tag team Superstar, along with her best friend Billie Kay. The IIconics have achieved their fair share of success on the main roster and were the second-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They won the belts at WrestleMania 35 when they beat The Boss 'N' Hug Connection, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, and Beth Phoenix and Natalya. In terms of singles competition, Royce hasn't done much of note.

Peyton Royce has been with WWE for five years now

Her in-ring outings with Becky Lynch have mostly been multi-woman matches, and the duo has wrestled in singles competition on just two occasions. A short while before SummerSlam 2018, Becky Lynch defeated Royce on an episode of SmackDown. Their next encounter took place on SmackDown again, this time in January 2019. At this point, Lynch had become untouchable and the most popular Superstar in all of WWE. She won this bout as well.