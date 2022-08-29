5 current WWE Superstars who have surprisingly never main evented a pay-per-view

Over the last several decades in WWE, many WWE Superstars have had the opportunity to main-event a pay-per-view. Whether it was a high-caliber WWE Championship bout or competing as part of an Elimination Chamber match or Survivor Series match. However, there are at least five Superstars who became big in the company but never got the opportunity to main event any PPVs.

Today, we look at 5 such WWE Superstars who have surprisingly never main evented a pay-per-view event.

#5 – Former WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal

Former NXT General Manager William Regal

William Regal without a doubt took his stardom to a whole new level once he made the jump from WCW to WWE in 1998. Over the years, Regal became a character that fans either loved or loved to hate. Whether he was the Commissioner, General Manager or Vince McMahon’s lackey, he had a unique character that should have main-evented any pay-per-view event, but never did.

In addition to his character, Regal is well-known for his technical abilities inside the ring and has had an amazing in-ring career. Regal retired in November 2013 following his last match against Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) on NXT.

Regal is now a part of AEW and is the manager/mentor of the Blackpool Combat Club.

#4 – Chavo Guerrero

Chavo Guerrero

Despite his “Uncle Eddie” [Guerrero] becoming one of the greatest Superstars of all-time, unfortunately Chavo Guerrero never got that same opportunity. Chavo was known for being a great worker inside the ring and could tell a story, but beyond that, he couldn’t capture the same magic as Eddie Guerrero.

Chavo Guerrero was last seen working on several shows for AEW as a manager in 2021 before being released from the company.

#3 – Lance Storm

“If could be serious for a minute” and tell you how amazing Lance Storm was inside the ring, you would likely believe me. His run in ECW and WCW, respectively, speaks for itself. However, once Storm got to WWE, he was never utilized to his fullest potential. The biggest flaw Storm had may have been his personality. He could cut a great promo and back it up in the ring, but something always seemed to be missing to push him to that next level.

Lance Storm currently operates his own wrestling school in Calgary Alberta called: “Storm Wrestling Academy”.

#2 – The Honky Tonk Man

The Honky Tonk Man

One of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all-time, The Honky Tonk Man had an over-the-top character that would make the late great Elvis Presley blush. Despite his in-ring prowess and character, his run began and ended after he dropped the Intercontinental title to The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1988.

While the Hall of Famer would maintain his persona and go on to have a solid career, he never quite got to the next level push, hence never main evented a pay-per-view. However, he would go on to retire from WWE in 2009, and officially retire from wrestling in 2019. He is now the host of his own podcast: “Honky Tonk Man Radio”.

#1 – Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus may (arguably) be one of the greatest Superstars to have never main evented a pay-per-view. Despite the “Divas” era, where women’s matches were seen mostly as time killers and not taken too seriously, Trish was the exception to the rule as she had memorable rivalries and feuds with the likes of Lita and Mickie James, respectively. Trish could have easily headlined the main event for any pay-per-view during the height of her feud.

Trish would’ve had an opportunity to headline WWE's first and only all women’s pay-per-view to date: “Evolution”, but the company chose to go with Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey instead.

Trish recently made her return to the company on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw and had a confrontation with Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

