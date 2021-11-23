5 WWE Superstars who are nothing like their on-screen persona

Because WWE is good at occasionally blurring the lines between fiction and reality, there's a large portion of fans who associate superstars' real-life personalities with their on-screen personas.

Sometimes, many fans tend to forget that superstars are simply normal people who are good at playing characters on TV. When they do a good enough job, fans seem to hate them outside the ring as well - which has its pros and cons.

This list focuses on five WWE Superstars who are nothing like their on-screen characters:

#5. Roman Reigns - The greatest WWE locker room leader of all time?

It could be argued that Roman Reigns' over-pushed babyface character was nothing like his real-life personality, and his current Tribal Chief heel persona only has elements of his real-life personality.

Reigns has been on the main roster for nine years now and will be approaching a decade by late 2022. In that time, he has become the most pushed superstar in the company, headlining a whopping five WrestleManias since 2015 - more than anybody else in the past decade.

He had to suffer a lot of fan backlash between early 2015 to late 2018 when WWE attempted to push him as the face of the company without ever turning him feel despite fans rejecting his persona.

In hindsight, the heel turn likely should have happened years ago, and by now, Reigns would likely have already been the top babyface organically.

With that said, don't let any negativity associated with Roman Reigns fool you into thinking that he is a bad person. By all means, every backstage story about Reigns from his fellow superstars seems to paint the picture of him being a cool, positive type of locker room leader.

Being a locker room leader comes with a lot of responsibility, and there have been several negative stories from previous eras of toxic locker room culture. Whatever you want to say about modern WWE and the quality of the product, the locker room culture is now the healthiest it has ever been, and there's one man to thank for that - Roman Reigns.

While the story of him kicking Enzo Amore out of the WWE tour bus in Europe might be a negative one, there were also rumors of him getting support from his peers. When Reigns was suspended for violating the Wellness Policy in 2016, he apologized to the entire locker room.

Former WWE Superstars Braun Strowman and Malakai Black also had nothing but good things to say about him. Strowman credited Roman Reigns for helping progress his career, while Black shared a positive story about always having a good time with Reigns and the entire locker room. Luke (Doc) Gallows also credited him for the healthy locker room culture.

Despite his arrogant, stuck-up and hateable persona on-screen, The Tribal Chief is not only great at his job, but he seems to be a very relaxed and calm person who isn't interested in going into business for himself.

