The Bloodline is getting along at the moment, but not the same can be said for every family in WWE. Sometimes the bond between a father and son can fracture in front of fans, and we saw that take place with the Mysterios this year.

In other instances, it may be time for a superstar to step out of their parent's shadow and be forced to confront them. There have been countless examples of family rivalries in pro wrestling.

Listed below are five unexpected WWE Superstars who have issues with their parents on television.

#5. Rey Mysterio attempts to quit WWE to avoid conflict with Dominik

Rey Mysterio and Dominik became the first father and son to capture the tag titles at WrestleMania Backlash in 2021. It looked like WWE fans were about to see Rey spend the final stretch of his career with his son, but a lot has changed in the past year.

Dom simply could not resist Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day. He betrayed his father and caused the WWE legend to attempt to quit the company.

Thankfully, Triple H was able to talk Rey out of hanging up his boots for good and orchestrated a trade to send Mysterio to SmackDown in exchange for Baron Corbin and JBL.

Despite switching brands, The Eradicator and Dominik are still tormenting Rey Mysterio. They showed up at the Mysterio family house on Thanksgiving and attacked Master of the 619.

Dominik and Rhea then stooped to a new low and showed up at the house again while the family was enjoying Christmas. Mysterio was prepared for it this time, and Dominik was arrested.

#4. Shane McMahon fights for control of WWE RAW

Back in the day, Shane McMahon and his father, Vince McMahon, fought over ownership of WCW. More recently, Shane O'Mac made one of his several triumphant returns to the company in 2016 and wanted control of Monday Night RAW.

Vince McMahon thought about it and said he would give him what he wanted if he could defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Shane was unable to conquer The Deadman but played an authority figure for several years on television. He has not been seen since his appearance at the Royal Rumble 2022.

#3. Chavo Classic pins Chavo Guerrero Jr.

OSW Review 🎁 @OSWreview Sorry to hear about Chavo Guerrero Sr. passing away. LOVED his short stint as Chavo Classic in 2004, the oldest cruiserweight champ at 55! Sorry to hear about Chavo Guerrero Sr. passing away. LOVED his short stint as Chavo Classic in 2004, the oldest cruiserweight champ at 55! https://t.co/wfhDjiDug2

Chavo Guerrero Jr. defended the Cruiserweight Championship against his father, Chavo Classic, and Spike Dudley in a Triple Threat match. On the May 20th, 2004, episode of WWE SmackDown, Chavo Classic became the oldest Cruiserweight Champion at the age of 55.

Spike Dudley hit Chavo with a shoulder tackle and knocked him onto his son. Referee Charles Robinson counted to three, and Chavo Classic shocked the world by accidentally pinning his son to become the new Cruiserweight Champion.

#2. Stephanie McMahon fights for control of WWE SmackDown

Old School Jason (OSJ) @Shoryuken91 On this day in 2003, Vince McMahon defeated Stephanie McMahon at No Mercy in the first and only “Father vs Daugher match” this was also an I Quit Match. On this day in 2003, Vince McMahon defeated Stephanie McMahon at No Mercy in the first and only “Father vs Daugher match” this was also an I Quit Match. https://t.co/8yODFd9Lna

In 2003, a rivalry between Vince McMahon and Stephanie played out on the blue brand. Vince began intruding on Stephanie's decision-making as SmackDown GM, and she confronted her father about it.

Mr. McMahon had his daughter face a myriad of opponents before he eventually battled his daughter in an I Quit at No Mercy. Vince egged on the crowd, and eventually, Linda McMahon threw in the towel to end the match.

#1. Charlotte Flair tells The Nature Boy to go home

Charlotte Flair had already kicked her legendary father to the curb in 2016, but the two gave it another shot in recent years. However, WWE presented a bizarre storyline in which Lacey Evans was hinting that Ric Flair got her pregnant.

The distraction proved to be too much for The Queen, and she told The Nature Boy to go home on the February 22nd, 2021, episode of RAW.

In the emotional promo, Charlotte thanked her father for everything he has given her but is tired of him trying to steal the spotlight when it is her time to shine.

Flair has not competed in a match since losing to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May. It will be interesting to see when she makes her return as Royal Rumble approaches.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes