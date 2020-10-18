5 WWE Superstars and who they originally traveled with

Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to hold every show at the same venue, it was not uncommon for WWE Superstars to spend over 200 days per year on the road with their colleagues.

While the majority of WWE Superstars end up traveling all year round with their best friends, it can sometimes take a while before friendship groups and travel partners are formed in WWE.

For example, John Cena traveled with three Japanese Superstars and an obscure tag team after he initially joined WWE, while Brock Lesnar asked two legends if he could travel with them.

In this article, let’s take a look at the people who traveled with five famous WWE Superstars during the early stages of their careers.

#5 Brock Lesnar traveled with Kane, The Undertaker, Curt Hennig & Big Boss Man in WWE

Since returning to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar has performed as a part-time attraction who has a schedule unlike anybody else on the WWE roster.

Lesnar has said in interviews over the years that WWE’s hectic travel schedule is the main reason why he decided to quit the company in 2004.

Speaking on The Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network in 2015, The Beast revealed that he used to travel with Kane, The Undertaker, Curt Hennig, and Big Boss Man during his first WWE run:

“I would ask Kane and ‘Taker, ‘Can I jump in the back, ride in the back seat? I’ll pump gas, I’ll do whatever.’ They let me ride with them a few times, then I started riding with Curt and Boss Man.”

Although Lesnar is widely considered to be one of the most naturally gifted performers in modern-day WWE, he still learned a lot about wrestling psychology from those four Superstars.

“What I can credit these guys to is kind of giving me some psychology in the wrestling business, and to open some doors, how to put a match together.”

Lesnar usually travels by himself or with his on-screen advocate, Paul Heyman, when he appears on WWE these days.