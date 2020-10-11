5 Times WWE Superstars refused to travel with someone

With so many wrestling-related podcasts and media interviews these days, there is hardly a week that goes by without a WWE veteran telling an outrageous travel story from their days on the road with WWE.

In September 2020, for example, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recalled the time that he wrestled Vince McMahon on the famous ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ in May 2002.

When a flight attendant warned McMahon that the pilot would land the plane if the wrestling continued, the WWE Chairman simply said, “Tell the pilot to go f*** himself. I’ll buy this f***ing plane.”

Anybody who watches WWE Network show Ride Along will know that WWE Superstars’ travel journeys are nowhere near as adventurous in 2020 as they were in past generations.

However, that does not necessarily mean that travel issues between WWE Superstars are a thing of the past just yet.

In this article, let’s count down five times that WWE Superstars – some past and some present – refused to travel with certain individuals.

#5 Triple H refused to travel with Mark Jindrak in WWE

One of the most interesting moments from the Ruthless Aggression series on the WWE Network came when Triple H revealed that he refused to ride in a car with Mark Jindrak ever again.

Shortly after the legendary Evolution faction formed, Batista suffered a serious triceps injury and had to miss several months of in-ring action.

As a result, Vince McMahon decided that he wanted to trial the up-and-coming Jindrak as the fourth member of Evolution, possibly as a permanent replacement for Batista.

Triple H, who was against the idea, recalled that he did not enjoy one particular car journey that he had to share with Evolution’s possible new faction member.

“I think we were in a car together for two hours. It was like being in a car – and no offence – but it was like being in a car with a third-grader. I’m not kidding.”

The WWE NXT founder said Randy Orton and Jindrak played around with an animal toy in the back of the car, while he sat in the front with Ric Flair.

“I told Ric, ‘Never put the two of those [together] in a car with us again. I mean ever, and I don’t ever want to be in a car with Jindrak again.’”

Triple H added that he could deal with Orton around that time, but he could not put up with the combination of Orton and Jindrak together.

Fortunately for the 14-time WWE World Champion, Batista returned later in the year and Jindrak never joined Evolution.