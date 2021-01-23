5 WWE Superstars Paul Heyman has defeated

Paul Heyman has been a WWE mainstay for a long time at this point. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Heyman proposed a singles contest pitting himself and Adam Pearce, and the match was made official in no time, as the main event of the Blue brand.

Eventually, the match was marred by Roman Reigns' brutal attack on Pearce, followed by Kevin Owens coming out and putting The Tribal Chief down, as SmackDown went off the air. Paul Heyman wasn't a part of the action on tonight's show, but longtime fans of Heyman might remember that he has wrestled a bunch of matches during his WWE stint.

If we go back even further, Paul Heyman was a part of several matches when he was in WCW in the early 90s. He wrestled the likes of Missy Hyatt, Jim Cornette, Bobby Eaton, and WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, with every single contest ending in a loss for him.

Paul Heyman is rightfully considered by many as one of the greatest talkers in the history of this business. Some even go as far as calling him the single best mic-worker to ever grace a pro wrestling ring. His work on the stick helped him have an incredibly successful career in WWE for years on end. During both WWE runs of Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman acted as his mouthpiece, and did an excellent job at the same.

But when it comes to actually having a match in the ring, Heyman has mostly steered clear of it for the better part of his career. In the following slideshow, we will be taking a look at five WWE Superstars who lost to Paul Heyman in a match. The list will include all of Paul Heyman's victories over WWE Superstars, including singles matches, Tag Team matches, and Handicap Tag Team matches.

Note: A special thank you to ProFightDB for the data used in this list

#5 Paul Heyman and Curtis Axel defeat CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions (September 15, 2013)

CM Punk

By the time WWE Night of Champions 2013 came around, the relationship between Paul Heyman and CM Punk had been ruined beyond repair. Paul Heyman had turned on Punk on the road to SummerSlam 2013, leading to a blockbuster match between Punk and Brock Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer, dubbed as 'The Best vs The Beast'. Punk was doing pretty well against Lesnar, before Paul Heyman interfered and cost him the match.

Paul Heyman and CM Punk are incredibly close in real life

Lesnar took another break after the event, while Paul Heyman and CM Punk continued the feud. At WWE Night of Champions, Heyman and Curtis Axel met Punk in a No Disqualification Handicap Elimination match. Punk initially eliminated Axel, but eventually lost the match and was pinned by Paul Heyman, due to outside interference.

Years later, it still feels strange that Paul Heyman has registered a victory over CM Punk, one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring. Punk would exact revenge for the loss soon, with eight straight victories over Axel and Paul Heyman in Handicap matches.