5 WWE Superstars who haven't been pinned in 2022

The Tribal Chief is the first person to come to the minds of anybody when the topic of WWE Superstars who haven't been pinned in 2022 pops up.

Remember when Roman Reigns was booed out of the building because nobody liked his guts despite being a reasonably sound performer between the ropes? Well, those days are gone. Everybody loves The Head of the Table, who is closing the year undefeated by pinfall or submission for three whole years.

Surprisingly, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is not the only one who hasn't been pinned in 2022. Listed below are five other wrestlers who have that credit for themselves as we head toward a new year.

#5. Edge

Edge's feud with AJ Styles paved the way for the formation of Judgment Day

Let's begin with a bit of a controversial pick. The Rated-R Superstar did lose in 2022, that too by submission when he said "I Quit" to Finn Bálor in their match at Extreme Rules.

But the fact is that Bálor handed Edge his first loss of the year. The former World Heavyweight Champion feuded with various WWE Superstars such as The Miz, AJ Styles, Damien Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. He competed in singles and multi-person matches and won all of them, thus putting Edge in the elite list of wrestlers who haven't been pinned in 2022.

#4. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross returned to WWE in August 2022 alongside Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross won arguably his biggest match to date when he defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a Strap match at Extreme Rules.

Despite not being a memorable fair, the bout was a return to form for The Herald of Doomsday, who made his return to the company alongside his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, in August. He went on to lose the next match against the Scottish Warrior, albeit inside a Steel Cage, with the latter merely escaping and winning as per stipulation.

Kross has not done much of substance ever since and remains undefeated via pinfall or submission.

#3. LA Knight

Competing in only three matches, LA Knight has had an impressive showing since disbanding with Maximum Male Models. His promos are stellar, and with rumors circulating of a potential match against John Cena at the Show of Shows next year, the future looks bright for Knight.

The former Male Model is also undefeated, having had a brief feud with Ricochet before moving on to a high-profile storyline with Bray Wyatt, which is still going strong as the year draws to a close.

#2. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 and remains undefeated

Many of you will certainly know the 3-0 record The American Nightmare holds over Seth Rollins. Despite his run in 2022 being cut short due to an untimely injury, Cody Rhodes holds an impressive 8-0 win-loss record, excluding live events.

The man formerly known as Stardust faced The Miz (twice), Austin Theory, and Kevin Owens in singles competitions. He tagged alongside Randy Orton, Riddle, and Ezekiel to defeat The Usos, Owens, and Rollins in an 8-Man tag match on RAW.

#1. WWE's Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

Gunther is undefeated on the main roster

GUNTHER made his main roster debut on the April 8 episode of SmackDown and, not long after, captured the prestigious Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet.

Since then, The Ring General has been running roughshod over any challenges that come his way. He performed a star-making performance against Sheamus on multiple occasions, along with an impressive recent showing with Rey Mysterio.

He has an impressive fourteen victories in 2022 over three losses, all of which came in multi-man matches, wherein The Ring General avoided a pinfall loss.

