5 WWE Superstars and their potential WrestleMania 37 opponents 

WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania 37. But since the company still has to present Fastlane in three weeks, there is only one match officially announced for the biggest show of the year.

Once again, WrestleMania will be a two-night show. This will allow several stars to be included in the card that may have been overlooked if the biggest show of the year was just one night.

Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship was announced following Elimination Chamber. This match was made official after The Rated-R Superstar indicated that he had selected Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania.

Several other matches have been teased over the past few weeks but are yet to be made official. Here are five current WWE stars and their potential opponents at WWE's biggest show of the year in April.

#5. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks - Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble match back in January. Since then, The EST of WWE has implied that she's targeting WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. The two women have managed to remain on the same page throughout their recent issues with Carmella and the recent Tag Team Championship match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, but that also appears to be a short-lived partnership.

After winning the annual Royal Rumble match, Belair has a choice when it comes to which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania. At present, it seems highly unlikely that Belair would decide to challenge Asuka or Io Shirai.

Belair has been unable to announce who she will challenge at WrestleMania in recent weeks because Sasha Banks has had her own issues to overcome and Beliar has stepped in to help.

Given the events that unfolded at Elimination Chamber, it's unlikely that the feud between Banks and Carmella is over. But now that Edge has announced who he will face at the biggest show of the year it's likely that Belair will follow suit this week on SmackDown.

Banks and Belair have the potential to the main event one of the nights of WrestleMania this year since that was the stipulation that came with winning The Royal Rumble. Charlotte wasn't afforded this opportunity following last year's win, but Banks and Belair's feud has the potential to be one of the biggest matches of the year.