5 WWE Superstars who have their own private buses

Over the years, several WWE Superstars have enjoyed exclusive perks such as traveling on their own tour buses.

These former WWE Champions managed to make a big name for themselves in the industry.

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Randy Orton is one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry currently.

It takes years of training and commitment just to get into the wrestling business, let alone make it to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. WWE is known for only picking up the best of the best in the industry and giving them a chance to prove themselves on the big stage.

While some have managed to pass the test, others have failed and have either become enhancement talent or been released from the company.

However, those who’ve managed to reach the top of the company have been able to enjoy a lot of extra perks that come with being WWE's top Superstars.

A hefty paycheck and some added benefits always manage to keep the bigger stars attracted to the company. Some of them even go on to get their own private tour buses to get an added level of comfort and security required while constantly traveling on the road.

In this article, we will look at 5 such top Superstars who have their own private buses.

#5 Big Show

Big Show has always been a larger-than-life character both inside and outside the ring. The WWE Superstar is loved by almost everyone around him, and his exciting career led to him getting his own Netflix show called ‘The Big Show Show’ to have a little fun outside the ring.

Advertisement

While Show is way past his prime, he still tries to make sporadic appearances and involve himself in one-off rivalries to keep the old school fans happy.

However, the World’s Largest Athlete had his fair share of troubles while traveling, and to make things a bit easier, the former WWE Champion got himself a tour bus during his days at the top.

WWE Superstar Big Show talks about his tour bus

In 2012, AZcentral asked “The World’s Largest Athlete” if traveling is difficult for him, to which he replied:

“I’m fortunate enough to have my own tour bus. I don’t have to rent cars and stay in hotels. I travel on a bus that has a shower that fits and a bed that fits. It’s a home away from home and gives me a little bit of privacy and a place to mellow out before the show. It’s not like I can go in a Prius.”

Massive Superstars such as Braun Strowman, Mark Henry, and The Great Khali have all had WWE facilitate them to make traveling easier, and Show made life easier for himself by getting a tour bus fit for a giant!

1 / 5 NEXT