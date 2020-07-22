5 WWE Superstars who have had real-life heat with CM Punk

During his nine-year-long WWE career, CM Punk was one of the best Superstars in the company. Dubbed as The Best In The World, Punk worked with the likes of Edge, Randy Orton, The Undertaker, The Rock, and many others.

With his straight-edge persona, Punk also got incredibly popular with fans, who chant his name even now, years after he has left the company. While there's no doubt Punk was one of the most loved Superstars on WWE TV, behind the scenes, the story was a bit different.

In the feature, let's uncover a few WWE Superstars who have had real-life heat with CM Punk.

#5 Triple H

Triple H and CM Punk at Night of Champions PPV

In 2011, Triple H decided to come out of semi-retirement and fight CM Punk after Punk accused The Game of conspiring with Kevin Nash to keep him away from the WWE Championship. However, after their lackluster match at Night of Champions, the feud between Triple H and Punk was cut short.

While the two Superstars were supposed to renew their rivalry years later at WrestleMania, Punk had zero interest in sharing the squared circle with The Game.

The signs of the real-life heat between Triple H and Punk were relatively clear ever since Punk signed with WWE. However, the beef between the two Superstars was confirmed by The Best In The World after he walked out on WWE in 2014.

Speaking in an interview, CM Punk once revealed that Triple H never really liked him. He also said that The Game tried to hold him down in WWE, and he's somewhat responsible for the fact that he never got a chance to main event WrestleMania.

According to the reports, Triple H never had any personal issues with Punk. However, he believed Punk didn't have the appearance of a top WWE star. Due to this, the two never got along with each other, and they are yet to bury the hatchet.