5 WWE Superstars who had real-life heat with John Cena

John Cena is one of the biggest stars that WWE has ever created. The former world champion left WWE to pursue an acting career several years ago but has since remained loyal to the company where he first found fame.

Cena was pushed as the face of the company for more than a decade and in that time he obviously made several enemies backstage. There were many up-and-coming stars who blamed Cena for their failures and even for the fact that they were released by WWE.

While many current and former WWE Superstars have noted the positive impact that Cena has had on the business and their careers as a whole. The following list of stars have made it clear they are not fans of the former 16-time world champion and have publicly vented their issues.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Kenny Dykstra

The story about the issues between John Cena and Kenny Dykstra has become one of the most well-known in WWE history.

Dykstra has also been outspoken regarding his opinion of Cena after it was revealed that the star called off his engagement to fellow star Mickie James after Cena's interference.

It turned into a scandal at the time, with Cena and James being part of a storyline until their real-life issues surfaced and Dykstra ended up losing his job over it.

The star has spoken out in several interviews about his issues with Cena, with the following quote coming from his Twitter account back in 2012.

“We were cool until last time I was there he hated me. Didn’t even want to talk or shake hands. Everyone else was cool though.”

Dykstra most recently returned to WWE in 2016 as part of a storyline with Dolph Ziggler and The Miz, but interestingly he later disappeared from TV when Cena made his return.

James has since gone on to marry Nick Aldis and the couple now have a child together, whilst Cena married fellow actress Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony last year.

