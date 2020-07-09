5 WWE Superstars who have had real-life heat with Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is considered to be one of the greatest performers of all time.

These WWE Superstars who have had real-life heat with HBK.

Which five WWE Superstars have had real-life heat with Shawn Michels?

During his three-long-decade wrestling career, Shawn Michaels delivered a countless number of excellent matches and promos. He's a multi-time world champion and is regarded as one of the most gifted performers in the history of WWE. Many Superstars, who have worked with Michaels, have said wonderful things about him. However, some don't share the same feeling.

It's no secret that Michaels wasn't on his best behavior during his first stint with WWE, but he came as a better version of himself after his return to WWE in 2002 and tried to reconcile with the people he had issues with. While he was successful in building a friendly relationship with most of them, there are a few people who still hold a grudge against him.

In this feature, let's uncover a few people who have had real-life heat with Shawn Michaels and if they still dislike him. So, let's get started.

#5 Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner has spent most of his wrestling career at WCW and TNA. Steiner has also worked for WWE twice, but both of his runs with the sports-entertainment giant have been labeled as unsuccessful. Interestingly, Steiner has held Shawn Michaels partially responsible for his failed stint.

Speaking in an interview, Steiner named Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Ric Flair among the people who tried to hold him down in WWE for no reason. Steiner also mentioned that though he and Michaels never crossed paths inside a squared circle, HBK somehow got upset with him and showed signs of resentment towards him.

They had to go out there and pretend like they respect the guy. The only guys that do are Triple H and Shawn Michaels. They're three peas in a pod – three guys who couldn't fight their way out of a paper bag. They're three of the biggest [******] that have ever been in the sport. And they're all friends – imagine that

Whether these claims are true or not, Steiner has not backed down from the accusations he made about three of the highly respected Superstars in the history of the wrestling business.

