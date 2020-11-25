5 WWE Superstars and their reasons for turning heel in 2020

2020 has been a strange year for WWE, where some of the biggest moments occurred without the presence of a live crowd, thanks to the pandemic.

When it usually comes to heel turns, live reactions have been one of the most key elements in making the moment a worthwhile experience for viewers sitting at home. As many notable WWE stars turned over to the dark side, the creative team had to find new ways to execute the same this year.

This feature will be taking a look at the reasons behind why the following WWE Superstars chose to turn their backs on the fans this year. With that being said, here are five WWE Superstars and their reasons for turning heel in 2020.

#5: Tucker betrayed Otis at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 after being tired of living in his former tag team partner's shadow

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Otis put his Money in the Bank contract on the line against The Miz in a one-on-one match. Towards the end of their bout, Tucker betrayed his Heavy Machinery teammate by hitting him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Miz capitalized on this opportunity and pinned Otis to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

After the match, Tucker cut a promo backstage and revealed that he was done being the workhorse of Heavy Machinery. Tucker also said without him being by his former teammate's side, Otis wouldn't function properly all by himself.

Clearly, Tucker's on-screen character was sick and tired of being constantly overshadowed by Otis on WWE TV.

The decision of breaking up Heavy Machinery wasn't received positively by the WWE Universe. Such is the case because it was Tucker who took a huge hit in terms of momentum after splitting from Otis.

Otis is an entertaining and charismatic personality. In hindsight, it was Tucker who mostly benefitted from being the former Mr. Money in the Bank's teammate, and not the other way around.

Otis is still a part of WWE SmackDown while Tucker is now a part of RAW after the 2020 draft.