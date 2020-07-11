5 WWE Superstars who received the "John Cena push" from Vince McMahon

These WWE Superstars were given Cena-like pushes by Vince McMahon.

The pushes certainly helped them cement themselves as some of the biggest Superstars in all of WWE.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Lesnar, McMahon, and Cena

John Cena is hands down the biggest WWE Superstar of the 21st century. He made a name for himself during his stint as a WWE Superstar and utilized it to make a jump to Hollywood as an actor. Cena made his main roster debut in 2002 and won his first WWE title three years later at WrestleMania 21.

The year 2005 saw Cena receiving one of the biggest pushes in WWE history, as he kept getting over Superstar after Superstar and cemented himself as one of the most polarizing figures in all of WWE. He is currently a 16-time World Champion and is only tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Vince McMahon's decision to push Cena to the moon was certainly the right one, as he became one of the biggest merch movers of all time. As years passed, Vince McMahon gave 'Cena-like' pushes to a handful of WWE Superstars.

Although it'll be hard to declare that these Superstars became as big as Cena while getting the push, one fact that can't be discounted is that they certainly benefitted from those pushes and became some of the biggest Superstars of the past decade.

Let's take a look at 5 of these Superstars.

#5 CM Punk

CM Punk

CM Punk's legendary Pipebomb promo in 2011 kicked off one of the biggest pushes in WWE's storied history. He went on to defeat John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011 and the angles that followed in the next few months are now collectively dubbed as "The Summer of Punk". Punk lost the belt at SummerSlam 2011 when Alberto Del Rio cashed in on him at the end of the PPV.

At Survivor Series 2011, Punk defeated Rio to win the belt and kicked off one of the greatest title reigns of all time. He went on to successfully defend the belt against a string of WWE greats, including a dream encounter with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 28. Punk turned heel during his title reign, and finally lost the belt to The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013 after holding it for a whopping 434 days!

1 / 5 NEXT