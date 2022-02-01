5 WWE Superstars who rejected The Hall of Fame 

The Hall of Fame has become an annual tradition in WWE over the past few decades, and some of the most iconic names in the business have been added to the class.

Each year WWE includes a female superstar, a tag team, a celebrity, and a number of legends who deserve to be immortalized alongside the most elite in the history of the company.

Whilst many current and former WWE Superstars strive to be part of the WWE Hall of Fame, there are others who have rejected the opportunity.

Several former stars have made it clear that they are not interested in taking their place in the company's Hall of Fame.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner had quite the career in both WWE and WCW, but it appears that he is another superstar who has been quite outspoken about the Hall of Fame.

The former tag team champion has become well-known for being rather outspoken and opinionated, something that was confirmed when he opened up about the Hall of Fame back in 2018.

The former star unleashed quite the rant about the company as part of an interview on the Sitting Ringside podcast and how fake the Hall of Fame was.

“First off, where in the f**k is the Hall Of Fame? How can you be in the Hall Of Fame if it doesn’t exist? It exists in Vince’s mind. Do I give a f**k if I rent space in Vince’s mind? F**k no, I don’t give a f**k what he thinks. So, I don’t care if I’m in the Hall Of Fame because it’s a f**king joke because it don’t exist." H/T via Cagesideseats.com

In a later interview with WrestlingInc, Steiner was able to elaborate on his previous comments.

“so sick of talking about it [Hall Of Fame] because it is so stupid. People take it so seriously. Some guys really just mark out for themselves and think of how great it is. It is freaking fake”

Steiner is currently still active at the age of 59 and is signed to National Wrestling Alliance.

Steiner made a surprise return to the company back in December 2019 and has become an in-ring talent for NWA over the past two years.

#4. Former WWE Superstar Sabu

Sabu is perhaps best-known to the WWE Universe as one of the stars who were part of the company's revival of ECW in 2006.

Sabu's career is best remembered for his time in the original ECW, where he became a household name when he would put his body on the line in some of the most intense and violent matches.

The former star would definitely be someone that the company would want to add to their Hall of Fame one day, but back in 2015, the former star made it clear that this wasn't something that he was interested in as part of an interview with WrestleTalk.

Jus🏆in @Justin_SofOK #wwe07 The final match of Sabu's WWE career saw him superplexed through Sandman on a table as Vince McMahon laughed at ringside. #ECW47 The final match of Sabu's WWE career saw him superplexed through Sandman on a table as Vince McMahon laughed at ringside. #ECW47 #wwe07 https://t.co/s725pqCfam

Sabu noted that induction into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame "would mean so much more" to him. The former star noted that WWE's Hall of Fame is just another "payday for the company" rather than an event that honors wrestling talent.

"They [Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame] put the best in, they don't put someone who sang the national anthem, or someone who did one appearance. It's the fakest Hall of Fame I ever heard of”.

Sabu first appeared for Vince McMahon's company in 1993, before later returning in 2006/2007. The former star has since retired from the business.

#3. Former WWE Superstar Buff Bagwell

Buff Bagwell was part of the New World Order during his time in WCW, but when WWE looked to bring the group back after purchasing the company, Bagwell wasn't part of the team.

Bagwell's stint with WWE began and ended in 2001, so it makes sense that the former star isn't open to being added to the Hall of Fame.

As part of a recent appearance on the Who The Fook Are These Guys podcast, Bagwell revealed that he was offered the chance to go into the Hall of Fame with the NWO but turned it down.

They actually called me to do the, you know, to do the Hall of Fame thing. I was like, I’ll be honest, I said “I don’t want to be part of a group in the Hall of Fame, I don’t want to be like Brett Farve getting a ring because of the Green Bay Packers," he said. [H/T Ringsidenews]

The NWO was added to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, with Hulk Hogan, X-Pac, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall all receiving the honor.

#2. Former WWE Superstar X-Pac

X-Pac is a two-time Hall of Famer, but the star has been added as a member of D-Generation X and The New World Order

The former star has opened up about the fact that he has no desire to be added to the Hall of Fame as a singles wrestler because he isn't comfortable speaking publicly.

X-Pac noted in a recent interview with WrestlingInc that he doesn't want to become the first-ever three-time WWE Hall of Famer if it means going into the class alone.

"I've said this, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I have no desire whatsoever to stand up there by myself to give an acceptance speech for another Hall of Fame," Waltman stated. "I don't like that situation, standing there in front of thousands and thousands of people. It's one thing to stand there and have a match, but I'm not the - it was never my thing. I was never the big jabber-jawer. I had some things to say sometimes, and I think they came off [as] authentic, and I think that's why people liked me, but I was not getting 'Promo of the Year' awards, ever."

X-Pac has been inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of two of the biggest factions in wrestling history, which meant that he was never on stage alone.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy was only released from the company a few weeks ago, and already it has emerged that the former world champion has rejected an induction into the Hall of Fame.

According to a recent report by The Wrestling Observer, John Laurinaitis recently called Hardy in an attempt to offer him a return to WWE and a Hall of Fame induction later this year, but the former star turned him down.

"Here is an update on Jeff Hardy. John Laurinaitis called Jeff Hardy to get him back a few weeks ago, including an offer to put him in the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Hardy turned it down and asked for his drug test results because he knew he wasn’t going to test positive for recreational drugs. It took Hardy and his wife six weeks to get the results back. There is a feeling right now that this is one guy they don’t want in AEW because of the realization the Hardy Boys will be revitalized as an act given the level of teams like the Young Bucks, FTR, Santana & Ortiz, Penta & Fenix and so many others. Hardy is still under contract with WWE through 3/9 so AEW can’t make a legal offer to him, but the belief is that unless he goes back to WWE, which at this point doesn’t look like it will happen, he would be AEW bound," said Meltzer.

There has been no real update on Jeff Hardy's move over to AEW to work alongside his brother, but the star's non-compete clause isn't set to expire until March 9th.

