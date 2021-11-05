5 recently released WWE Superstars who underwent a character change

Most WWE Superstars put their faith in the hands of the creative team of the company. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair are a few of the top superstars who have done right by WWE.

Meanwhile, superstars like Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee have had to prove themselves to the higher-ups before getting a massive push. The WWE Universe had to get behind them to get the company to give them the chances they deserved.

Recently, WWE released a whole new batch of superstars from their contracts. This wasn’t the first time a number of superstars were released by the company in one go. Many of these former superstars had recently gone through a character change and were looking forward to something big.

Unfortunately, their time in the company came to an end before they could get ahead. Take a look at the five WWE Superstars who went through a character change this year before their release.

#5. Tucker Knight had a hard time getting over after splitting from Otis in WWE

Otis and Tucker worked together as Heavy Machinery for most of their WWE careers. The two men had great chemistry and made a name for themselves in WWE NXT before moving to the main roster.

Surprisingly, WWE never trusted Heavy Machinery with a championship. Otis got more popular than Tucker and went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020.

However, Tucker turned heel and attacked his partner to cost him the briefcase in a match against The Miz. It looked like Tucker’s heel turn would lead to something big for the two men, but the character change did not help.

He was released by WWE in April 2021 after being underutilized for several months. Tucker opened up about his release in an interview with Wrestle Talk.

“Yeah I mean of course, it’s never fun to lose your job or whatever. I hadn’t been in that positive of a creative position I would say since the split of Heavy Machinery. So, like I said, obviously disappointed, but I think some people say that, for them, their releases were surprising or came out of nowhere – I was pretty sure I was gonna get released. After I hit my former partner in the head with a briefcase and then we didn’t have a wrestling match, I’m like, ‘Uhh, I kinda know where this thing’s headed, I think I know where this thing’s headed’,” revealed Tucker.

The former WWE Superstar knew he would lose steam after splitting from Otis and going through a chance. Unfortunately, he was right and WWE released him months after giving Otis a big push.

